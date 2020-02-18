Photo Flash: See Killian Donnelly, Holly-Anne Hull and More in Rehearsals for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh have released the first set of images from rehearsals for the brilliant original production of The Phantom of the Opera which comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from 29 July - 12 September 2020.

Returning to Birmingham Hippodrome following his acclaimed performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Killian Donnelly will play the title role of 'The Phantom'. He will be joined by Holly-Anne Hull as 'Christine Daaé' and Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul'.

Saori Oda will play the role of 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Adam Linstead 'Monsieur André', Matt Harrop 'Monsieur Firmin', Francesca Ellis 'Madame Giry', Greg Castiglioni 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Ellie Young 'Meg Giry'. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Anouk Van Laake.

The cast is completed by Brad Barnley, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Vinny Coyle, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Lydia Gerrard, Daniel Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Hettie Hobbs, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Michaela Leisk, Janet Mooney, Ian Mowat, Michael Robert-Lowe, Anna Simmons, Nikki Skinner, Anouk Van Laake, Louis Van Leer, Jasmine Wallis and Andrew York.

Now in its 34th phenomenal year in the West End, The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most successful musicals in entertainment history playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

The Phantom of the Opera has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The Phantom of the Opera will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from 29 July - 12 September 2020.





