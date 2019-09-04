Photo Flash: Royal & Derngate and English Touring Theatre Presents TWO TRAINS RUNNING

Royal & Derngate and English Touring Theatre presents August Wilson's Two Trains Running. Medina directs Geoff Aymer (West), Ray Emmet Brown (Wolf), Derek Ezenagu (Hambone), Andrew French (Memphis), Leon Herbert (Holloway), Michael Salami (Sterling) and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Risa).

The production opens at Royal & Derngate Northampton on 4 September, with previews from 31 August and runs until 14 September before embarking on a UK tour to Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Oxford Playhouse, Cast Doncaster, New Wolsey Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and Derby Theatre.

There's a controversial new president in the White House, and racial tensions are on the rise.

It is Pittsburgh, 1969, and the regulars of Memphis Lee's restaurant are struggling to cope with the turbulence of a rapidly changing world. The diner is in threat of being torn down, a casualty of the city's renovation project that is sweeping away the buildings of a community, but not its spirit.

The iconic American playwright August Wilson paints a vivid portrait of everyday lives in this defining moment of American history.

Directed by Nancy Medina, this major revival will introduce this Pulitzer Prize shortlisted modern classic to UK-wide audiences for the first time. Nancy is the recipient of the 2018 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, this year hosted by Royal & Derngate, to enable an emerging director of exceptional potential to direct their first regional mainstage production.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Emmet Brown

Anita-Joy Uwajeh

Michael Salami, Derek Ezenagu, Leon Herbert

Andrew French, Derek Ezenagu

Anita-Joy Uwajeh

Michael Salami, Leon Herbert





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You