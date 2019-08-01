Photo Flash: Molly Lynch In RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN (& ME TOO)

Following a triumphant opening night, for the rest of this week until Saturday the 3rd of August, Molly Lynch showcases "Rodgers & Hammerstein (& Me Too)" at The Bread and Roses Theatre.

This one woman, verbatim, musical theatre cabaret tells the story of the Me Too movement through the music and lyrics of two of the most prolific figures in Musical Theatre History.

With direction from Ed Goggin (Kiss Me Kate, Billy Elliot, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and musical direction from David Merriman (composer of The Twelve Chairs), "Rodgers & Hammerstein (& Me Too)" will aim to show the feminism weaved into their women's songs as well as taking the sexism contained in the text and turning it on its head.

Tickets available here: https://lineupnow.com/event/rodgers-hammerstein-me-too

Produced by Molly Lynch, Adam Lenson (The Rink, Superhero) and Alex Bermingham (Wasted)

Photographs by Lewis Cornay.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You