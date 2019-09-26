Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For OI FROG & FRIENDS!

Kenny Wax Family Entertainment has announced the full cast and creative team of its new family stage show Oi Frog & Friends!. As previously announced, the musical production will make its West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue for a strictly limited season from 29 November 2019 to 5 January 2020, as part of a national UK Tour.

Oi Frog & Friends! will bring together Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling and award-winning picture books Oi Frog!, Oi Dog!, Oi Cat! and Oi Duck-billed Platypus!, published by Hachette Children's Group. It is created for the stage by Director Emma Earle, Designer Zoe Squire (Co-Artistic Directors of Pins and Needles Productions), Composer Luke Bateman and Lyricist Richy Hughes. Puppet Design is by Yvonne Stone with Lighting Design by Ric Mountjoy.

The cast line-up for the West End and 2019/20 UK Tour is Darren Seed as DOG, Lucy Tuck as CAT, John Winchester as FROG (Autumn 2019 & WEST END), Robin Hemmings as FROG (Spring / Summer 2020), and Simon Yadoo as CHEETAH, with Rebecca Ayres as Understudy/ASM.

Oi Frog & Friends! is an action-packed play with songs, puppets, laughs and, of course, rhymes! It's a new day at Sittingbottom school and FROG is looking for a place to sit, but CAT has other ideas and DOG is doing as he's told. Little do any of them know that chaos is coming... 'Cats sit on mats, hares sit on chairs, mules sit on stools,gophers sit on sofas and frogs sit on logs' - who knew there were so many rhyming rules, and what will happen when FROG is in charge? The production is an ideal introduction to theatre and the perfect entertainment for families with children aged 3+.

Prior to its West End Winter season, Oi Frog & Friends! previews at Frensham Heights, Farnham (12-13 October) and plays Norwich Playhouse (15-20 October) before heading to the Forum Theatre, Billingham (22-23 October), New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (24-25 October), Hertford Theatre (26-27 October) and The Rose Theatre, Kingston (29 October - 3 November) for half term fun.

Kenny Wax Family Entertainment is also delighted to announce the 2020 spring leg of the UK tour with Oi Frog & Friends! heading to Chichester, Nottingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Cardiff, Salford among others. More dates to be announced.

For the full Oi Frog & Friends! West End and 2019/20 UK tour schedule and to book visit: https://oifrogandfriendslive.com.





