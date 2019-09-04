Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The Z Bo Jackson Company

'First Look' rehearsal images have been released ahead of the launch night of the new dance fusion theatre company, The Z Bo Jackson Company, that is launching at the Palace Theatre, Manchester on Tuesday 10th September.

From free runners to hip hop, ballet to street dance, the Z Bo Jackson Company will combine a diverse mix of dance styles with compelling storytelling and magnetic physicality.

The mix of dance styles on display, combined with stunning visuals, means the company's performances will appeal to dance fans and musical theatre-lovers alike, as well as today's YouTube and Insta-audiences.

The company launches on Tuesday 10th September with a star-studded gala night of dance at the Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Hosted by the amazing Got to Dance judge and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, with guest artists Flawless (Britain's Got Talent and Street Dance 2), ballet star Brandon Lawrence (Principal Dancer with the Birmingham Royal Ballet) and West End star Chrissy Brooke (winner of ITV's Dance Dance Dance.)

Innovative and respected choreographer and director Bo Jackson has created the vision behind the thrilling new company and is excited to launch in Manchester at the Palace Theatre.

Said Bo: "Manchester is the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and as such the perfect international city in which to launch a new dawn in dance for the 21st Century.

"The gala will provide a taste of Z's future ambitions and celebrate Manchester's unique placement as a Northern Powerhouse in theatre and dance.

"The Z brand will break down the walls of dance to create a uniquely diverse dance experience, as free runners mix with elite dancers, and ballet cross-pollinates with hip hop. Dance is a universal language and as Einstein observed 'Dancers are the athletes of God'.

"As with this gala, the Z brand will invite celebrities and well-known dancers to appear alongside our main ensemble moving foward. We can't wait to unleash our brand at the Palace Theatre next month."

Host of the gala, Kimberley Wyatt, said: "I'm very excited to be part of this unique evening of dance in Manchester to celebrate the launch of Z Bo Jackson Company. It will be a spectacular night of celebrating all things dance, with street dance superstars Flawless, principal dancer of the Birmingham Royal Ballet Brandon Lawrence and Dance, Dance, Dance Star Chrissy Brooke. Prepare to be amazed!"

Get ready for an explosive night of entertainment at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Tuesday 10th September at 7.30pm. Tickets from £13.

To book tickets, please visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/z-bo-jackson-dance-gala/palace-theatre-manchester/





