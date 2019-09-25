Photo Flash: First Look at VALUED FRIENDS
Get a first look at Stephen Jeffreys' Valued Friends directed by Michael Fentiman.
It's 1980s London and change is happening. The city is ablaze with social, political and cultural upheaval and, in a basement flat in Earls Court, four friends in their mid-thirties are scrabbling to keep their heads above water.
Housemates for more than 10 years, Sherry is a hapless, quirky comedian; Paul, a keen music journalist; Marion, a straight-talking realist; and Howard, an earnest academic writing about the corruption of capitalism. The friends are thrown unexpectedly into a battle of nerves when a young, confident property developer offers them a substantial fee to vacate their home in West London.
Spurred on by the revolutions of their time, they quickly realise that they hold all the cards in this real-life game of Monopoly and over the course of three years, they manipulate a burgeoning property market one cup of tea at a time.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Michael Marcus, Nicolas Tennant
Natalie Casey, Ralph Davis, Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Catrin Stewart
Natalie Casey, Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Catrin Stewart
Natalie Casey, Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Catrin Stewart
Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Nicolas Tennant
Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Nicolas Tennant
Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Catrin Stewart, Nicolas Tennant
Sam Frenchum, Michael Marcus, Catrin Stewart, Nicolas Tennant