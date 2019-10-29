Photo Flash: First Look at OI FROG & FRIENDS! at the Lyric Theatre
Oi Frog & Friends! will bring together Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling and award-winning picture books Oi Frog!, Oi Dog!, Oi Cat! and Oi Duck-billed Platypus!, published by Hachette Children's Group. It is created for the stage by Director Emma Earle, Designer Zoe Squire (Co-Artistic Directors of Pins and Needles Productions), Composer Luke Bateman and Lyricist Richy Hughes. Puppet Design is by Yvonne Stone with Lighting Design by Ric Mountjoy.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
