Photo Flash: First Look at OI FROG & FRIENDS! at the Lyric Theatre

Kenny Wax Family Entertainment shared production shots of its new family stage show Oi Frog & Friends!. As previously announced, the musical production will make its West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue for a strictly limited season from 29 November 2019 to 5 January 2020, as part of a national UK Tour.

Oi Frog & Friends! will bring together Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling and award-winning picture books Oi Frog!, Oi Dog!, Oi Cat! and Oi Duck-billed Platypus!, published by Hachette Children's Group. It is created for the stage by Director Emma Earle, Designer Zoe Squire (Co-Artistic Directors of Pins and Needles Productions), Composer Luke Bateman and Lyricist Richy Hughes. Puppet Design is by Yvonne Stone with Lighting Design by Ric Mountjoy.

The West End cast (pictured) are: Darren Seed as DOG, Lucy Tuck as CAT, John Winchester as FROG and Simon Yadoo as CHEETAH.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You