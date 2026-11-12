Pentabus Adds Dates For BIRDCATCHER 2027 UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following its sold-out rural tour to communities around Shropshire, and Yorkshire, Birdcatcher has announced further stops to major regional venues, including a four-week London run. Described by audiences as “breathtaking” and “funny, tough, tender and true”, the show heads to Hereford College of Arts, The Lowry, Nottingham Playhouse and Park Theatre, in addition to previously announced runs at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Bristol Old Vic and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Written by Laura Waldren, Birdcatcher continues Pentabus and Papatango Theatre Company's long-standing support of her work, following the premiere of her Papatango Prize-winning play Some Demon at the Arcola Theatre in June 2024 and later Bristol Old Vic, and as Writer-in-Residence for Pentabus. Birdcatcher is presented in association with Hull-based new writing theatre company Middle Child, and premiered this autumn at the company's new venue at 69 Humber Street before embarking on a two-week rural tour across Yorkshire and Shropshire. Lucy Mangan performs as Eliza, directed by Pentabus' Artistic Director and BAFTA-winner Elle While.

Elle While, Artistic Director of Pentabus, said today, "It's been an absolute joy to take Birdcatcher into rural communities this autumn and see audiences respond so powerfully to Laura's extraordinary writing and Lucy's remarkable performance. We're thrilled to be bringing the production back in the spring, reaching even more audiences through our expanded UK tour and a four-week run in London. It's particularly exciting to see a play that began its life in Ludlow and East Yorkshire, and toured village halls now heading to some of the country's leading theatres."

Birdcatcher is a coming-of-age story with a difference. Laura Waldren's striking new play asks what it takes to find your own voice inside an apocalyptic high-control group. With wit running through its darker edges, Birdcatcher explores the pressures of growing up into a world where the end is always just around the corner.

Directed by Pentabus's BAFTA-winning Artistic Director Elle While, Birdcatcher is the world premiere of a brand-new play from the Papatango Prize-winning writer of the debut play Some Demon and won the 2023 Papatango Prize.

The production furthers its UK tour to major regional venues in 2027, following its rural autumn tour across Yorkshire and Shropshire.

Biographies

Lucy Mangan plays Eliza. Her theatre credits include The Manningtree Witches (Mercury Theatre, Colchester), Playfight (Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Festival), Macbeth (London/tour/USA), Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre), Living Newspaper (Royal Court Theatre), Queen Margaret (Royal Exchange Theatre), Let The Right One In (National Theatre of Scotland), Danger Brigade (Crybabies Comedy), Trip (Stockwell Playhouse), Before I Was A Bear (CentrE17), Alice In The Cuckoo's Nest (Librarian Theatre), and Moonface (Guttersnipe Theatre), INK 2 minute plays (INK Theatre). Television credits include The Great, Doctors and The Magic Finger. Film credits include Disconnected. Radio credits include The Christchurch Murder and Vampirella.

Laura Waldren is a prize-winning writer from Hull. Her first play Some Demon won the 2023 Papatango Prize and premiered at the Arcola Theatre in June 2024 to critical acclaim, before transferring to a sell-out run at the Bristol Old Vic. Waldren was the 2023 Writer-in-Residence for Pentabus Theatre. For television, she has an original series in development with Drama Republic and was part of BBC Voices (North and Midlands) 2025. She has written three short plays for Completed works for their London Fashion Week shows in 2025 and 2026, starring Jerry Hall, Jemima Kirke and Debi Mazar, all of which are available on YouTube.

Elle While is a BAFTA winning director, the Artistic Director of Pentabus Theatre and an Associate Artist of Shakespeare's Globe. Directing credits include Even More Ghost Stories by Candlelight, Driftwood, Make Good, One Of Them Ones & Idyll (Pentabus), The Silence and The Noise (OFFIE Winner) and Destiny (Pentabus/ Rural Media), Pinocchio (The Watermill Theatre), As You Like It (BAFTA Winner and Int. kidscreen Nomination) and Twelfth Night (CBeebies), Private Peaceful (Nottingham Playhouse, UK tour), Mother Courage and Her Children, Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It and Hamlet (Shakespeare's Globe), Blue Stockings (Storyhouse Theatre), Glory Dazed (Holden St. Theatre Award winner and Critics' Choice Award winner - Soho Theatre, Adelaide Festival and Underbelly, Edinburgh), Country Music (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Frisky and Manish: Just Too Much (Udderbelly, London and Edinburgh), and recording director for The Old Vic's production of Cause Célèbre on Radio 4.

Tour Dates

Ludlow Assembly Rooms

20-21 January 2027

https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/whats-on/

Bristol Old Vic

26-30 January 2027

https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on

Hereford College of Arts

2 February 2027

https://www.ticketsource.com/pentabus/t-yzppgkq

The Lowry

5-6 February 2027

https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on

Minerva Theatre at Chichester Festival Theatre

10-13 February 2027

https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on

Nottingham Playhouse

25-27 February 2027

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/

Park Theatre, Park90

2-27 March 2027

https://parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming