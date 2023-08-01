Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour

The cast has been set for the return of record-breaking production Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose. The show visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 November 2023. Tickets are on sale now via ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

This stage adaptation of the classic title stars Patrick Duffy (Man from Atlantis, Dallas), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street, Casualty), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier), Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs) and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, Peak Practice) with further casting to be announced.

Probably best remembered as the 1957 three-time Academy Award nominated movie starring Henry Fonda as the juror who fights for justice, Twelve Angry Men has recently completed two west end seasons at London’s Garrick Theatre starring Martin Shaw followed by Tom Conti. Considered one of the great ‘must-sees’ of all time, this gripping knife-edge courtroom thriller follows a jury who have murder on their minds and a life in their hands as they decide the fate of a young delinquent accused of killing his father. But what appears to be an open and shut case soon becomes a huge dilemma, as prejudices and preconceived ideas about the accused, the trial, and each other turn the tables every which way, until the nail-biting climax…

This powerful production returns to theatres across the UK with the most star-studded line up this show has ever seen, opening at Theatre Royal Windsor in October 2023 before touring the UK including a visit to Brighton.

Patrick Duffy

stars as Juror number 8 - the role that Henry Fonda made famous in the 1957 film. Patrick has captivated audiences on televisions for more than 45 years, from playing Bobby Ewing in Dallas over 14 seasons, the ABC sitcom Step by Step as Frank Lambert, Mark Harris in The Man from Atlantis, and as Stephen Logan in CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful. Recent stage credits include Catch Me if You Can (UK Tour), Love Letters (UK Tour) Art (West End).

Tristan Gemmill

stars as Juror number 3. Best known for his long-running roles as beleaguered Bistro owner Robert Preston in Coronation Street, and Emergency Consultant Dr Adam Trueman in BBC’s flagship medical drama Casualty. Tristan also appeared in London’s Burning, The Bill, Poirot, Atlantis, Strictly Confidential, Cape Wrath, Where the Heart Is, Grass, Death in Paradise, and Call the Midwife. Tristan’s most recent appearance in the West End was playing the title role in The Bodyguardopposite Beverly Knight and Alexandra Burke. Other West End credits include Rope, Dangerous Corner and Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell. Film credits include: The Jacket, with Keira Knightley and Adrian Brody, Flying Blind opposite Helen McCrory.

Michael Greco

returns to the stage as Juror number 7. Most recently, Michael appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Due for release this Autumn) and in Wolverhampton Grand’s pantomime as Abanazar in Aladdin. Best known for his role in EastEnders as Beppe Di Marco, and The Dumping Ground (BBC), African Queens (Netflix), Chasing Shadows (ITV), Doctors (BBC), Revenge (ABC TV), Golden Hour (BBC) amongst others. Michael also starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago (West End), as well as many feature films.

Ben Nealon

stars as Juror number 12. Best known for his 4-year stint in Soldier, Soldier (ITV) as Captain Jeremy Forsythe, Ben also appeared in The Bill (Talkback Thames); Dream Team (Sky One); Kidnapped in the Killing Fields (Channel 4); Doctors, Casualty and Eastenders (all BBC). Stage credits include Catch Me If You Can (UK Tour), The Cat and the Canary (UK Tour), The Case of the Frightened Lady (UK Tour), And Then There Were None (UK Tour) amongst others. On the silver screen, his film credits include The Loneliest Boy in the World (Future Artists Entertainment); The Rising (Kaleidoscope Films); The Locker(Freeform Films); When Only Love Still Counts (FFP Media).

Gary Webster

plays Juror number 6. Known for his roles in Real Women, Hollyoaks, The Bill, EastEnders and for playing Gary Costello in the Channel 5 soap Family Affairs for which he won a prestigious British Soap award for ‘Best Storyline’ and probably best remembered for playing Ray Daley opposite George Cole in ITV’s Minder series for 4 years. Gary’s stage credits include: Kay Mellor’s A Passionate Woman (West End, Harold Pinter Theatre), The Cat and The Canary (UK Tour), and Dial M for Murder and Pygmalion at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Gray O’Brien

stars as Juror number 10. Gray is known for regular television roles including Coronation Street, Peak Practice, Casualty, The Loch and Doctor Who, as well as extensive stage credits including The Case of the Frightened Lady (UK Tour), The Sound of Music (UK Tour), Dead Simple (UK Tour), The Perfect Murder, Sleuth (West End, Apollo Theatre), The Slab Boys, Don Juan and Catch Me If You Can (UK Tour).