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Patricia Hodge will star in Christopher Hampton's A German Life at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio from March 12 to April 10, 2027. The production marks Hodge's debut at the Ustinov Studio.

The play is based on the testimony of Brunhilde Pomsel, who worked as a secretary in Berlin during the 1930s before taking a position in Joseph Goebbels' propaganda department. Pomsel worked for a Jewish insurance broker and the German Broadcasting Corporation before becoming part of the Nazi propaganda operation.

Through Pomsel's account, A German Life examines her experiences during the Nazi era, her awareness of the atrocities being committed and the extent to which she could have intervened. Pomsel gave her testimony to a group of Austrian filmmakers shortly before her death in 2016, after remaining silent about her experiences for decades.

Hampton's play explores questions of individual responsibility and complicity through Pomsel's recollections, including her assertion that she had little understanding of what was happening around her.

Hodge is known for her television roles in Miranda and Rumpole of the Bailey. Her recent stage credits include Private Lives, The Rivals and Noises Off.

Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. Press night is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m.

Performances run through April 10 at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio. Booking opens Nov. 26.

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