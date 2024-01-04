PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Comes to HERE @ Outernet in March

PRISCILLA THE PARTY! comes to HERE @ Outernet in London’s Soho in March. With a book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott, based on the Latent Image/Specific Films Motion Picture distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., PRISCILLA THE PARTY! is a grand celebration of 30 years of glamour and iconic entertainment and will be staged by the creative team behind Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical - you can expect the same award-winning costumes and head-dresses, re-directed for HERE @ Outernet by original director Simon Phillips.

PRISCILLA THE PARTY! will open on Monday 25 March 2024, following previews from 3 March. Tickets are now on sale.

Director Simon Phillips said, “We’ve been telling theatregoers this story in over 30 countries now, for nearly two decades and, no matter where we have played around the world, multi-generational, diverse audiences – actually, anyone intent on having a good time – have felt more than welcome at a Priscilla show. Given the immense mainstream visibility and recognition drag is enjoying, there has surely never been a better time to celebrate this heartfelt tale of love, friendship and acceptance and this spectacular, interactive production will embrace its audience, immersing them in an experience they will never forget. Presented at the exciting HERE @ Outernet venue in Denmark Street in the heart of Soho, this ultimate celebration of Priscilla’s coming of age will bring everyone together with simply the best in feel-good entertainment!”

Trans icon Munroe Bergdorf said, “Priscilla is a timeless classic; for so many queer people it was the first time we saw queer people in movies, that we saw drag queens in movies, that I saw a trans woman on screen…. I think it’s really important we move with the times and provide new ways of telling stories that have impacted and empowered us all, so I’m very very excited and looking forward to seeing [Priscilla The Party!]… it’s such a ground-breaking story, especially in terms of everything going on with the trans community right now; this is what we need, we need stories that lead with joy, and to show that the trans experience isn’t always about tragedy.”

Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, PRISCILLA THE PARTY! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus, searching for love and friendship, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. It is 30 years since the unforgettable film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, graced our screens and almost 18 years since London first embraced the phenomenal stage musical. "PRISCILLA THE PARTY!” promises to be an unprecedented and unforgettable evolution of this legacy.

The stage is set at HERE @ Outernet, an electrifying and high tech venue located in the vibrant heart of London's Soho. This sensory experience is poised to transport participants to the boundless Australian outback, a world of glitz, glamour and endless entertainment. Attendees will be invited to unleash their inner diva as Priscilla Queen of the Desert transitions from a beloved musical into an extraordinary immersive party. Guests can choose between an exclusive premium dining experience, featuring a sumptuous three-course meal, or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor. For those in seats around or on the dance floor, a diverse array of bar snacks and drinks are readily available from the expansive bar area.

The audience can expect an extravagant display of eye-popping costumes, an exhilarating soundtrack that encourages everyone to sing along and a show which unfolds all around them. There will be immersive dance floor tickets as happens at Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, with DJ and pre-show entertainment similar to Here Lies Love at The National Theatre, a party sing-a-long atmosphere like ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena, cabaret tables with dining options similar to Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre and dining options and post-show party as happens at Mamma Mia! The Party – in other words, something for everyone!

The show will feature beloved classics, including Hotstuff, It’s Raining Men, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Finally, Go West, Say A Little Prayer, Boogie Wonderland, Shake Your Groove Thing and I Will Survive.

From its dazzling debut in Sydney in 2006, the musical created by Allan Scott and Stephan Elliott has taken the world by storm. It initially graced the London stage in 2009, before conquering Broadway in 2011. The enduring message of acceptance and inclusivity that Priscilla carries remains as significant today as it was when the curtains first rose.

Produced by Randall A. Buck, Patrick Bywalski, Rod Gunner in association with Nullarbor Productions and Blue Stage Entertainment in association with MGM On Stage, PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Will be directed by Simon Phillips, with set and video design by Brian Thomson and Justin Nardella, costume design by Tim Chappell and Lizzy Gardiner, choreography by Andrew Hallsworth, musical arrangements, direction, supervision and orchestrations by Stephen ‘Spud’ Murphy, music direction by Steve Geere, lighting design by Per Hording, sound design by Ben Harrison and general management by RGM Productions.

