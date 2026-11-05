Bradley Jaden joins Behind the Awards to chat about his 20 year run with Les Miserables and ending this tour at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. Bradley shares his early start and friendship with Sir Cameron Mackintosh and what it’s like to be in the center of a Mackintosh surprise guest appearances which took the internet by storm.
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends London Run to October 2027 and Will Welcome New Principal Cast
Kimberly Blake will join the production as Carlotta, Kate Graham as Madame Giry and Luke Kempner as Monsieur André.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will welcome three new principal cast members. From Monday 23 November 2026, Kimberly Blake will join the production as Carlotta, Kate Graham as Madame Giry and Luke Kempner as Monsieur André. Ashley Gilmour returns as Raoul alongside the current company who have recently celebrated the show's 40th Anniversary. The production will extend its run at His Majesty's Theatre in London through October 2027.
Kimberly Blake, Kate Graham and Luke Kempner join the current cast including Jordan Donica as the Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Matt Bateman as Piangi, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin and Millie Lyon as Meg. Ashley Gilmour returns as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. At certain performances the role of Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.
The cast is completed by Harry Apps, George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Lila Falce-Bass, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nino Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, and Alicia Wong.
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as the Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, the Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.
Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, the Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she must wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon with productions playing to 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has won over 70 major awards all over the world. In 1988, the Broadway production was nominated for twelve Tony Awards and won seven including Best Musical. The original London production in its 1986 debut won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical and two Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. The original cast recording was the first in British musical history to enter the charts at Number One.
In 2012 Cameron Mackintosh put together an equally spectacular new production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, with a completely new creative team, while retaining Maria Bjornson's iconic costume designs. This acclaimed production has played continuously over the last 14 years touring across the UK, the US, Australia and Austria. It will have its German premiere in Cologne tonight.
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Dame Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.
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