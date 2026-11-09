PARK THEATRE to Premiere BIRDCATCHER, LET THE WHALE DIE and THE GENTLEMAN OF WIMBLEDON in 2027 Park90 Season

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Artistic Director Jez Bond, Executive Director Catherine McKinney, and the whole team at Park Theatre have announced three new writing premieres for the 2027 Park90 season, running from 2 March to 10 July 2027.

Bringing together acclaimed writers, award-winning creatives and leading theatre companies, the programme includes the London premiere of Birdcatcher (2 – 27 March, press night Thursday 4 March), followed by the world premieres of Let the Whale Die (4 – 15 May, press night on Thursday 6 May) and The Gentleman of Wimbledon (16 June – 10 July, press night Monday 21 June).

BIRDCATCHER

The London premiere of Birdcatcher, a Pentabus production in association with Papatango Theatre Company, Middle Child Theatre and Park Theatre runs from Tuesday 2 – Saturday 27 March 2027, with a press night on Thursday 4 March.

It's hard to figure out a future when everyone around you thinks there isn't one. Funny, dark and sharply observed, Birdcatcher is a coming-of-age story about finding your voice inside an apocalyptic high-control group. With wit running through its darker edges, the play explores the pressures of growing up in a world where the end is always just around the corner.

Written by Papatango Prize-winning playwright Laura Waldren (Some Demon) and directed by Pentabus's BAFTA-winning Artistic Director Elle While, Birdcatcher stars Lucy Mangan, with set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, lighting design by Jessie Addinall, sound design by Helen Skiera and movement direction by Asha Jennings-Grant.

LET THE WHALE DIE

The world premiere of new play Let The Whale Die, presented by New Perspectives and Royal & Derngate, Northampton in association with Park Theatre, runs from Tuesday 4 to Saturday15 May 2027, with a press night on Thursday 6 May.

Girl's one job was to keep the aquarium's star orca alive. Now it's dead, and everyone wants answers. Her mother, husband, boss and the world demand to know why. But Girl doesn't want to explain herself. As pressure mounts, what looks like a crisis to everyone else feels like a new beginning.

Meg Schadler's darkly funny and provocative new play explores rebellion, expectation and the courage to escape your cage. Directed by New Perspectives' Artistic Director and CEO Angharad Jones, Let the Whale Die is a strange and unsettling journey into the mind of a woman who has stopped explaining herself and has no intention of giving people what they expect.

THE GENTLEMAN OF WIMBLEDON

Based on an extraordinary true story, The Gentleman of Wimbledon receives its world premiere at Park Theatre from Wednesday 16 June – Saturday 10 July 2027, with a press night on Monday 21 June.

1930s Berlin. Baron Gottfried von Cramm has the world at his feet. An aristocrat, international tennis sensation and one of Germany's most celebrated sporting heroes, his future seems assured. But away from the tennis court, Gottfried inhabits a very different world of queer love, pleasure and freedom in Weimar Berlin.

As Germany descends into fascism, his fame offers increasingly precarious protection. Caught between love, loyalty and survival, Gottfried faces impossible choices in a world where even private relationships carry political consequences. How much is he prepared to sacrifice for the people he loves and the principles by which he lives?

Written by New York-based playwright Oliver Lehne and directed by award-winning director Matthew Iliffe (Bacon), The Gentleman of Wimbledon is presented in the round.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “Park90 has always been a space for bold ideas, new voices and stories that challenge expectations. These three plays are very different in subject and style, but each explores individuals confronting the world around them and finding the courage to make their own choices. We're delighted to be collaborating with such an exciting range of writers, directors and producing partners, and to continue championing ambitious new writing on our intimate Park90 stage.”

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