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At Paddington Station, a mural inspired by the critically acclaimed smash-hit PADDINGTON The Musical will be unveiled, made possible with the support of JCDecaux and Network Rail. Designed by Majid Adin, the illustrator and additional animator for PADDINGTON The Musical, who has imagined this mural based on the production's song 'The Rhythm of London' bringing in the themes of home, belonging and celebrating the diversity of our capital city.

Majid Adin and PADDINGTON The Musical producer Sonia Friedman first met over ten years ago in the Calais Jungle refugee camp through Good Chance Theatre, the company Friedman co-founded.

The design is being realised by mural artist company Endoftheline and is at the Elizabeth Line entrance of Paddington station. Majid Adin will sign the mural at an event this morning, Friday 20 November.

Majid Adin is an Illustrator, artist and animator from Iran, now based in London. He was forced to leave his home country in political exile for publishing satirical cartoons. His journey led him through the Calais Jungle refugee camp, where he spent six months before arriving in England - on April 23, 2016, coincidentally the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death. This poetic moment inspired his debut graphic novel, “Hamid and Shakespeare,” which tells the story of an imagined friendship between a refugee and the iconic playwright. Blending humour, tragedy, and fantasy, the book explores the challenges of exile through the lens of Shakespearean storytelling. His breakthrough came in 2017 when he won a global competition to create the official animation for Elton John's "Rocket Man," reimagining the song as a refugee's journey. The video has been viewed over 160 million times and introduced Majid's powerful visual storytelling to audiences around the world. Since then, he has produced over 20 short-animated films and collaborated with global organisations including the UNHCR, Art Refuge UK, and PositiveNegatives. His artwork has been exhibited at the House of Illustration, the Venice Biennale (curated by Ai Weiwei), and featured in his own photography exhibition. His poetry and illustrations have also appeared in three anthology books published by Good Chance Theatre. He also serves on the board of Good Chance.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said today, “When we first began imagining Paddington on stage, Majid was an artist we were determined to involve. He is an extraordinary storyteller whose work captures so beautifully the spirit of Paddington and everything he represents.

“To see Majid's glorious artwork now taking pride of place at Paddington Station feels especially meaningful, knowing his own remarkable journey and what London has come to mean to him. This mural is a celebration of our city, its people, its diversity and, above all, the idea that everyone deserves somewhere to call home. We hope it brings a little Paddington joy to the thousands of people passing through the station every day, wherever they're heading. Our heartfelt thanks to the brilliant artists at End of the Line for bringing Majid's vision to life, to JCDecaux and Network Rail for making it possible, and to our partners at STUDIOCANAL.”

Andrew Mullins, Brand Impact Director, JCDecaux UK added, “This is an impressive, creative example of real-world media inventively promoting a real-world experience. A media-first for JCDecaux UK, the scale and impact of this Paddington The Musical station-based mural will capture the attention of commuters and fans travelling through London Paddington Station. Bringing to life the British icon, Paddington Bear, within his station namesake in such an impactful and shareable manner will charm commuters over the coming year.”

Lauren Clancy, head of stations and passenger experience for Network Rail's Great Western Route, commented, “We're really pleased to have this fantastic mural at Paddington station. Paddington Bear and the station have been linked for generations, so we can't think of a more fitting home for it. It's a wonderful celebration of that connection and we hope passengers enjoy seeing it as they travel through the station.”

Just a few steps away, in The Lawn at Paddington Station, the Paddington Flagship Store also offers an exclusive range of PADDINGTON The Musical merchandise, allowing fans to take home a memento of the award-winning production.

PADDINGTON The Musical is running at the Savoy Theatre, currently booking until June 2028, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, STUDIOCANAL and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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