PADDINGTON Producers Lend a Helping Hand to St. Mary’s Hospital A&E Fundraiser

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London's most popular bear is lending a hand to an important cause this holiday season! Caring for Carers Trust has been raising funds to purchase and maintain a canal barge moored in the Paddington Basin alongside St .Mary’s Hospital, London. The space is intended to provide a space for staff working in the NHS Hospital’s Urgent and Emergency Care departments to support their physical and psychological well-being.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Olivier award-winning musical Paddington has generously donated 500 fundraising tickets to the cause. The special performance will take place on Monday, 14th December (7pm) at the Savoy Theatre. Donate to the cause today and purchase tickets to the charity performance.

Paddington is currently booking until 13 February 2028. Best availability for tickets is now from Summer 2027.

Paddington the Musical won seven Olivier Awards equalling the number of wins for any musical – winning Best New Musical, Best Director for Luke Sheppard, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Best Set Design for Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward, and Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar - the latter, who designed the bear. The production also received nine WhatsOnStage Awards equalling the record for the most wins in WhatsOnStage Award history – and the most for any new musical.

When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens. But London isn't all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Packed with show-stopping songs, dazzling choreography, mishaps and mayhem at every turn – and of course, marmalade sandwiches – Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond's books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.

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