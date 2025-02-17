Over 70 Shows to Take Part in London Theatre Week, Offering Tickets From £15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End's biggest celebration of theatre will return with London Theatre Week running for the next two weeks from today until Sunday 2 March, offering tickets to the hottest musicals and plays in London from just £15.

In its eighth year, this is the largest London Theatre Week ever, with over 70 shows - a 40 per cent boost up from 50 shows last year - taking part. For the first time, box office smash hits Hamilton, Titanique, Elektra and The Great Gatsby will join in the festivity.

The best two weeks of the year for theatre lovers, audiences get the opportunity to save up to £50 per ticket, with tickets to blockbuster shows like The Lion King, The Book of Mormon and Back to the Future starting at just £15, £25 and £35.

In a colourful celebration of solidarity, lead performers from the West End came together at St Martin's Theatre to launch London Theatre Week in a rare photo shoot showcasing the kaleidoscope of shows partaking in the two weeks: The Lion King, Starlight Express, The Book of Mormon, MJ The Musical, Back to the Future, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, Scissorhandz, The Lightning Thief, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, Tina the Musical, Titanique and 101 Dalmatians.

From watching film star Brie Larson make her West End debut in Elektra, to catching the UK's newest home-grown musical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to the circus spectacle of Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, there is something for everyone. Tickets are now on sale via londontheatreweek.com.

London Theatre Week's bumper offering comes as the strong appetite for West End theatre continues to rise. The West End is booming, with audiences soaring above pre-pandemic levels at over 13.2 million attendees in the first three-quarters of 2024 according to industry body the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and a 6.7 per cent increase in footfall between July and September last year compared with the previous year, according to the Heart of London Business Alliance.

Michael Harrison, Producer of West End shows including Starlight Express and Titanique, said: "London Theatre Week is a great opportunity to welcome more people into the West End and ensure as many audiences as possible can experience the incredible range of productions on offer. Making theatre accessible is vital to its continued success, and initiatives like this help to bring new audiences through our doors. The West End has never been stronger, and I'm delighted to be part of a campaign that encourages even more people to discover the breadth and quality of theatre in London.”

Since launching in 2018, London Theatre Week has helped give over six million theatregoers access to tickets at exclusive prices.

Brian Fenty, CEO of TodayTix said: "Theatre lovers' biggest calendar event is back with London Theatre Week. There's no better time to head to the West End, whether it's your first ever show or your 100th, we are confident that connoisseurs and newcomers alike will be able to find something they'll love at a price that suits them. With over 70 shows to choose from, this is our favourite time of year to celebrate the strength and excellence of London's world-class theatre."

Shows available as part of London Theatre Week include: 101 Dalmatians; Alterations; Back to the Future; Bat Out of Hell; Birdsong; Cirque du Soleil: Corteo; Clueless The Musical; Cruel Intentions; The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; Cymbeline; Dear England; Deep Blue Sea; Drum Tao - The Dream; Elektra; F***king Men; Forsythe Programme; Ghosts; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Here We Are; How To Fight Loneliness; Lavender, Hyacinth, Violet, Yew; London Road; Macbeth; Mamma Mia!; Marisha Wallace; Marriage Material; Matilda The Musical; Mean Girls; MJ The Musical; Mrs. Doubtfire; Mrs. President; Musicals By Candlelight; Nye; Oti Mabuse - Viva Carnival; Retrograde; Richard II; Romeo and Juliet; Same Dress Different Bodies Live; Scissorhandz; Shanghai Dolls; Showstopper; Sing Street; Speed; Stalled; Starlight Express; Stiletto; Stranger Things: The First Shadow; The Book of Mormon; The Brightening Air; The Choir of Man; The Great Gatsby; The Last Laugh; The Lightning Thief; The Lion King; The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe; The Little Prince; The Mousetrap; The Play That Goes Wrong; The Score; Three Sisters; Tina the Musical; Titanique; TRASH!; and Westway Sessions.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, visit londontheatreweek.com.

