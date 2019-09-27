Original Dance Adaptation of DANGEROUS LIAISONS Comes Central London

It got a facelift in the 90s with Cruel Intentions and now Sedos brings a fresh new take on the classic story of seduction, betrayal and exploitation to central London.

Sedos presents an original dance adaptation of the classic story of Dangerous Liaisons at the Bridewell Theatre from 15 to 19 October 2019, bringing the 18th Century novel into the 21st Century.

Be transported to Hollywood where beauty is expected, abuses of power lurk under the shiny surface and the rivalry of two high-powered producers sets in motion a story that will create stars and destroy lives.

When discussing their reasons for wanting to bring this story to the stage, movement directors Kimberly Barker and Tom Leonard, who previously worked together on Sedos' production of Legally Blonde, said: "Our vision is to reflect on the #metoo campaign in Hollywood using the narrative of Dangerous Liaisons.

"The themes of abuse of power, social interplay, gender, seduction, manipulation and morality offer a perfect vehicle to explore and draw out the nuances of this highly reactionary movement.

"In line with the Sedos aims to be innovative and risk taking, this production shows Sedos to be the front runners in trying a form of theatre that many other amateur companies have not attempted.

"Using the narrative to reflect on current dilemmas in the arts and media offers a piece of theatre that is fresh, contemporary, hard-hitting and relevant."

Told through dance, this is a unique adaptation that brings Dangerous Liaisons crashing into the gender politics of 2019.



Sedos has been the resident theatre company at the Bridewell Theatre, just off Fleet Street, since 2012.

More information: sedos.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You