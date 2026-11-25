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The Olivier Awards 2027 with Cunard will introduce two new Outstanding Contribution Award categories, celebrating excellence across theatrical professions that are not currently represented by an Olivier Award category. The new awards will be given at the annual Olivier Awards with Cunard Tea Party at The Londoner Hotel, which will take place in March ahead of the Royal Albert Hall ceremony on Sunday 11 April.

The new categories for Outstanding Technical Contribution, recognising disciplines including illusion direction, stage management, automation and production management, and Outstanding Creative Contribution, celebrating disciplines such as wigs, hair and make-up design, puppetry design, fight and intimacy direction, and casting direction, will be competitive awards judged by a panel of industry experts in recognition of outstanding work on eligible productions each year.

The Outstanding Musical Contribution Award, recognising disciplines including orchestration, arrangement, musical direction, musical supervision and musicianship, which has previously been presented as part of the Olivier Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, will now also be presented as part of the dedicated ceremony taking place during the Olivier Awards with Cunard Tea Party in March.

They will join the existing Outstanding Contribution to Dance and Outstanding Contribution to Opera Awards, which are awarded by specialist industry panels, as well as the Outstanding Contribution to London Theatre Award, a refreshed take on the historic Industry Recognition Award, which will continue to recognise individuals who have made a significant, behind-the-scenes contribution to the theatre industry. Over the years, Industry Recognition Awards have celebrated a range of theatre professions from stage door keepers to general managers, writers to educators, and more.

Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “We are truly delighted to be introducing two new Outstanding Contribution categories for 2027, to rightfully celebrate excellence across a wider range of theatrical professions than ever before through the Olivier Awards with Cunard.

“We are committed to recognising the collaborative nature of our industry and showcasing outstanding work across all facets of theatre-making, and with the help of our expert panels, we are greatly looking forward to shining a spotlight on the contributions of some outstanding individuals in the next awards season.”

The recipients of all of the Outstanding Contribution Awards will also be honoured as part of the Olivier Awards 2027 with Cunard ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 11 April.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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