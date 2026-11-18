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Nottingham Playhouse and Equals Trust have been announced as recipients of the prestigious Teacher Development Fund, awarded by Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

The two-year programme, titled Voices Together, Inspiring Stories: Drama for Language and Belonging, will run in partnership with the Equals Trust, and aims to develop creative skills in Primary teaching, recognising that teachers are critical to pupils' outcomes. It does this through supporting arts organisations and schools working in partnership to exchange and enrich their expertise.

The programme will see a team of creatives from Nottingham Playhouse working with two teachers each from six Equals Trust schools: Orston, Heymann, Willow Farm, Keyworth, Crossdale and Netherfield Primary Schools. Artists and teachers will work together to develop creativity in classroom practice, exploring how drama techniques can positively impact speech and language skills in children across the Primary age groups. The funding allows teachers precious planning, training and development time alongside the artists, forming teams who will then deliver sessions in school together.

The teachers and creatives came together for the first time at Nottingham Playhouse recently for a day of inspiration, planning, CPD workshops and a backstage tour.

Co-Director of Participation at Nottingham Playhouse, Andy Reeves, said, “We're thrilled to have received this grant in partnership with the Equals Trust, enabling us to share the creative talents and experience of our Participation team with local teachers. We often see first-hand how our work impacts positively on the ownership, enjoyment and achievements of young people, both in and out of school. This programme allows us to deepen that knowledge and empower 12 local teachers to make creative approaches a key part of their teaching for the rest of their careers."

Nottingham Playhouse's Participation department delivers over 60 different activities for the local community, from the flagship SHINE programme of free drama provision at 14 schools and community centres across Nottinghamshire, to workshops for learning disabled young people and adults, to dance groups for the over 50s.

Nikki Crosby, Head at Orston Primary School and Equals Trust project lead, commented, “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of this inspiring project between Nottingham Playhouse and the Equals Trust. The programme places creativity at the heart of learning, empowering teachers to develop creative approaches alongside professional artists. The project will not only enhance outcomes for children today but will create a lasting legacy of innovative teaching that benefits future generations of learners."

The Teacher Development Fund envisions a more equitable school environment, where high-quality, arts-based learning is a core part of children's education, adding value and helping schools achieve their aspirations for their pupils.

Catherine Sutton, Head of Programme – Education at Paul Hamlyn Foundation, said, “We are delighted to support Equals Trust and Nottingham Playhouse to work together on Voices Together, Inspiring Stories. Teachers will work side-by-side with creatives from Nottingham Playhouse to develop drama-based approaches that can help improve speech and language skills and support children to overcome barriers to learning.

“Arts-based learning has the power to unlock new opportunities so all children can learn and thrive. By supporting teachers to develop their practice and embed arts-based approaches across the curriculum, we hope this programme creates a legacy of learning for children, teachers and school communities alike.”

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