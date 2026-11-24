My guest today is author Adam Rush, whose latest book is titled Adaptation in Musical Theatre. Adam is a Program Leader and Senior Lecturer in Musical Theatre at the University of Winchester in the UK.
Nikita Kuzmin, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, and More Join LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at London Coliseum
Musical theatre and TikTok star, Hannah Lowther and West End leading man George Crawford are returning as Margot/Alternate Elle Woods and Emmett.
Strictly Come Dancing favourite and professional dancer and choreographer Nikita Kuzmin (Celebrity Big Brother; Midnight Dancer; Supernova) and former Team GB sprinter, Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey* (Gladiators, Gladiators: Epic Pranks, Strictly Come Dancing) will be joining the cast of Legally Blonde The Musical at the London Coliseum as Nikos and Kyle respectively. Musical theatre and TikTok star, Hannah Lowther** (SIX, West End; Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace) and West End leading man George Crawford (The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park) are returning as Margot/Alternate Elle Woods and Emmett.
They join the musical's leading lady, Amber Davies, as Elle Woods. Legally Blonde The Musical runs from 22 March 2027 to 22 May 2027 for a strictly limited season following a sold-out UK and Ireland tour. Tickets are on sale now.
The multi-award winning Legally Blonde The Musical features original music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Brown and the iconic 2001 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.
Legally Blonde The Musical is directed by Curve's Artistic Director and Chief Executive Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK and international tours; The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium and UK tour; A Chorus Line, Sadler's Wells, Japan UK tour)and choreographed by Leah Hill (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK tour; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curve and UK Tour; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith (Here & Now, UK and Ireland tour; Dear Evan Hansen, UK tour), set design by Colin Richmond (The Little Big Things, Soho Place; The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium and UK tour), costume design by Tom Rogers (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum; Here & Now, UK and Ireland tour; A Knight's Tale The Musical, Manchester Opera House), wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox (Moulin Rouge, West End, Broadway and International Tour; 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK tour; Clueless, Trafalgar Theatre, The Wizard of Oz, London Palladium and UK tour), sound design by Adam Fisher (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK tour; Evita, London Palladium; Here & Now, UK and Ireland tour), casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK tour; Beetlejuice The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre; Ride the Cyclone, Southwark Playhouse Elephant) and additional casting by Jim Carnahan (The Lehman Trilogy, National Theatre/Gillian Lynne; The Seagull, Barbican; Groundhog Day, The Old Vic).
Follow Elle as she swaps the Californian coast for the halls of Harvard Law, only to discover she's seriously underestimated. Packed with hit songs, iconic choreography and plenty of pink, this hilarious musical proves that 'being true to yourself never goes out of style'.
LEGALLY BLONDE is produced by ROYO with Walport Productions, P3 Productions, Jonathan Demar, Evolution Productions, Gates McCaffrey, Tilted, Fiery Dragons, Playing Field, David & Hannah Mirvish, Eric Kuhn, Ramin Sabi, No Guarantees Productions, Harry Layman, Showtown Productions, Peter Stern & Tom Smedes, Willette Klausner, Katrina McCann, Wallace Phoebe & Hank Kelly, Levine & Second Set and Curve.
* Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will not perform at the following performances: 27 March 2:30pm, 8 April 2:30pm & 7:30pm, 17 April 2:30pm, 24 April 2:30pm.
** Hannah Lowther will play the role of Elle at the following performances: 7 April 7:30pm, 12 April 7:30pm, 19 April 7:30pm, 26 April 7:30pm, 3 May 7:30pm, 10 May 7:30pm.
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