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Nick Mohammed will return to host the Olivier Awards 2027 with Cunard. The ceremony, showcasing London's theatre industry, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 11 April 2027.

Nick Mohammed is a double Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, and writer whose work spans screen and stage. As Nate in Apple TV+'s multi-award-winning Ted Lasso, Nick starred opposite Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, delivering a performance that earned him two Emmy nominations. His numerous screen credits also include leading / regular roles in Deep Cover, Slow Horses, and Intelligence - the latter he created, wrote, and executive produced. He can currently be seen in HBO / Sky's hit legal thriller War, opposite Sienna Miller and Dominic West.

Nick reached the final of the first series of BBC's Celebrity Traitors, the first episode of which became the biggest UK unscripted broadcast since 2022, attracting 11.7 million viewers. Alongside his screen success, Nick has built a strong reputation as a live performer, bringing his sharp writing and character-driven comedy to the West End and major theatres across the UK to widespread critical acclaim. He was recently seen on stage in his live comedy tour Show Pony, drawing rave reviews, and earning him a Sky Arts Award nomination. He will soon be seen in the leading role of 'The Host' in The Traitors: Acts Of Betrayal - a highly anticipated West End adaptation of the hit series.

Nick Mohammed said, “Well as the saying goes - 51 is the new 50! And I couldn't be more delighted to be returning to host next year's Olivier Awards with Cunard, having had such a blast earlier this year hosting the golden anniversary at the Royal Albert Hall. As always, I'm excited to see the incredible range of performances that make the Oliviers such a special night and a truly spectacular celebration of theatre!”

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