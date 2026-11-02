New Vic Theatre to Stage THE 39 STEPS, FOLK and THE UNFRIEND in Spring 2027 Season

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Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre will revive its acclaimed production of The 39 Steps, stage Nell Leyshon's moving drama Folk and produce dark comedy thriller The Unfriend by Steven Moffat in spring 2027, bringing together a season of celebrated writing, inventive storytelling and distinctive theatrical experiences.

The 39 Steps

The season opens with the return of The 39 Steps from Saturday 20 March to Saturday 17 April 2027. Directed by New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins, whose credits include the Olivier award-winning West End production of The Worst Witch, Marvellous at @sohoplace and the UK Theatre award-winning The Snow Queen, the revival of John Buchan's novel adapted by Patrick Barlow, was first produced by the theatre in 2019. One of the New Vic's most Popular Productions of the last 40 years, this revival will conclude the theatre's 40th anniversary programme, celebrating four decades of Europe's first purpose-built theatre in-the-round. Combining suspense, physical comedy and theatrical ingenuity, The 39 Steps will also reunite original cast members Michael Hugo and Gareth Cassidy.

Folk

In May, the New Vic will stage Folk by Nell Leyshon, running from Friday 7 May to Saturday 29 May 2027. Inspired by the true story of composer Cecil Sharp and his collection and transcription of traditional songs in the early 20th Century, Folk is a moving drama about music, memory and the traditions that connect people and places, and will be directed by Polly Wain (The Miner Birds, Rats' Tales, New Vic; Cinderella, The Dukes, Lancaster).

The Unfriend

The theatre's season will culminate in June with a new staging of The Unfriend by award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who). Directed by John Young (The Gangs of New York, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, Chester; To Dream Again, Polka Theatre and Theatr Clwyd), The Unfriend is a satirical comedy about the perils of politeness, exploring the recognisably British dilemma of being too polite to say what you really mean – and the extraordinary consequences that can follow. The production runs from Saturday 19 June to Saturday 10 July 2027.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: “It's been a thrill to revisit some of the New Vic's most-loved productions during our 40th anniversary and get a sense of just why audiences loved them so much. I'm so happy to be able to conclude our celebrations with a revival of The 39 Steps. When we originally staged the production in 2019, I spent every rehearsal day laughing till I was in actual pain; and then it was a joy to see audiences of all ages doing exactly the same as they delighted in its unique mayhem. We had to cut short its last run because of the pandemic but we always hoped we'd be able to share it with audiences again. Our anniversary programme felt like the perfect opportunity to do just that.

We've been eager to stage Folk here for some time. It explores the importance of storytelling and the connections that bring communities together, which resonates strongly with our values. Polly Wain has made a valuable contribution to the New Vic through her work as our Resident Director, and it was her work combining storytelling with folk music that made me want to see her vision for this play.

I'm also looking forward to welcoming John Young to the New Vic for the first time. He'll direct The Unfriend, a brilliant piece of playwriting by one of the UK's best writers, that turns an ordinary social encounter into a starkly comic whodunnit, ending with a breathtaking twist.

As we complete our anniversary celebrations, we're looking ahead to the next 40 years. This season feels like a fitting way to mark how far we've come and the exciting work still ahead”.

The New Vic Theatre's new season will go on general sale on Monday 9 November.

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