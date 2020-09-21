New Musical Theater Web Series THE THEATRE CHANNEL To Launch First Episode October 2

The first 30-minute episode will launch next Friday, October 2.

Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café have announced the very first episode of The Theatre Channel, a brand-new web series showcasing beloved classics from the musical theater canon, performed by award-winning actors who've graced the international stage in Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Les Misérables, Six, Sunday in the Park with George, Waitress, and more. Each episode is staged and filmed with high production values on location at The Theatre Café in the heart of London's West End, making full use of the whole space - from the bar seating area all the way up to the roof - and features a mix of 5-6 standalone performances, ordinarily set in a café, bar or restaurant. Many of the performances will be supported by the Café Four, a reoccurring background ensemble made up of other West End talents.

A unique hybrid of stage and screen, the first 30-minute episode will launch next Friday, October 2. Tickets are available now at https://www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/channel. Once purchased, audiences will be able to watch each episode unlimited times. Four new episodes are planned for release in 2020, with the second themed episode to be released at Halloween. More details will be released soon.

The first episode will feature:

Tarinn Callender (Come From Away, Hamilton) singing "On Broadway" from Smokey Joe's Café

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Addams Family, Les Misérables) and Oliver Ormson (Back to the Future, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) singing "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors

Olivier Award Winner Matt Henry MBE (Kinky Boots, One Night in Miami) singing "Let it Sing" from Violet

Lucie Jones (Waitress, Legally Blonde, X-Factor UK) singing "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret

Olivier Award Winner Jenna Russell (Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George) singing "Ladies Who Lunch" from Company

Jodie Steele (Six, Rock of Ages, Heathers: The Musical) singing "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar

The Theatre Channel's Café Four is comprised of Alyn Hawk (Oklahoma, Follies, 42nd Street), Emily Langham (The Boy Friend, Oklahoma, West Side Story), Sadie-Jean Shirley (City of Angels, Ghost: The Musical, Aladdin) and Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia, Hairspray).

Screenshots from the production, as well as headshots of the performers, are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bq9hygnkg9hxyti/AACvJ1K7W_8R0VplEUGtBD36a?dl=0

Adam Blanshay said, "In the wake of global theater closures, it's been a very emotional and beautiful few weeks to have had the humbling privilege of assembling theater artists and creatives and creating a platform to enable them to express their gifts and talents. A tear or two may even have been shed. As we launch The Theatre Channel, we sincerely hope that our content will capture the hearts and minds of our viewers. All-at-once scenes, music videos, and free-standing performances, The Theatre Channel is committed to celebrating everything beautiful and magical about theater, and we hope will inspire imaginations across the globe."

The Theatre Channel is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervisor Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis, and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

