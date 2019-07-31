New Edition Of FLEABAG Original Play To Be Released Alongside West End Run

Leading theatre publisher Nick Hern Books is to release a new edition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning play Fleabag - the inspiration for the international hit TV series of the same name - alongside the show's upcoming West End run at Wyndham's Theatre, London.



Published on 29 August, Fleabag: The Special Edition will feature the original playscript, never-before-seen colour photos, and exclusive bonus content by Waller-Bridge, director Vicky Jones and key members of the creative team. It is introduced by Deborah Frances-White, stand-up comedian, writer and host of The Guilty Feminist podcast.



Nick Hern Books first published Fleabag in September 2013, immediately following its award-winning premiere at that year's Edinburgh Fringe. The play went on to enjoy two runs at London's Soho Theatre, national and international tours, whilst picking up prizes including Critics' Circle, The Stage, Fringe First and two Off West End Theatre Awards, plus an Olivier Award nomination.



The 2016 TV adaptation propelled Fleabag and Waller-Bridge to worldwide fame, earning critical acclaim and further accolades including Writers' Guild, Royal Television Society and BAFTA Television Awards. A second series, nominated for eleven Emmys, followed in 2019, along with a sold-out run of the original play in New York.

Fleabag: The Special Edition is available to pre-order now at https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/fleabag-special-edition.



Matt Applewhite, Managing Director of Nick Hern Books, said:

'We're very excited to publish this new edition of Phoebe's outrageously funny, blazingly forthright play, which will give Fleabag's millions of fans a chance to celebrate its incredible journey from fringe theatre hit to international cultural phenomenon.



'When we first published Fleabag, six years ago now, it had only just started out on that path, but even then we knew it was something very special indeed. So it's been wonderful to watch it grow into the worldwide success it is today. We're proud to list Phoebe amongst our authors, and hope readers enjoy this new edition of her play.'





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You