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National Youth Theatre has announced dates for their biggest ever round of free nationwide auditions in their 70th anniversary year. Auditions will take place across 30 local arts centres and over 100 schools, as well as video submissions.

Auditions will take place across the UK including Belfast, where summer courses will take place for the first time in 2027, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Essex, Glasgow, Hereford, Leeds Liverpool, London, Greater Manchester, Newcastle, North Wales, Northern Ireland, Nottingham, Perth, Sheffield, Southampton, Southend, Stoke-on-Trent and Yeovil with more locations to be announced. The auditions are open to all young people aged 14-25 and young people up to the age of 30 who have faced physical, systemic or attitudinal barriers to accessing the arts.

NYT Auditions offer a relaxed audition environment where participants can get a sense of what it's like to be part of the NYT community and what courses are best suited to them. Auditionees will also have the chance to ask questions and meet like-minded creatives from across their region.

Auditions will begin in Stoke-on-Trent at Restoke, and in Edinburgh at The Lyceum, where alumni include Freya Mavor on 31st January. Essex auditions will take place on 6th Feb at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester, where alumni include Derek Jacobi, Alex Jennings and Dani Dyer; auditions in London will take place at the National Youth Theatre's home in Holloway on 11-21 February. Previous NYT London members include Rosamund Pike, Rafe Spall, Joe Cole, Zawe Ashton, Paapa Essiedu, Adeel Akhtar and William Gao. Salford auditions will take place on 20th Feb at Lowry, where previous NYT members include Sir Ben Kingsley; Glasgow auditions will take place on 16th Feb at the Citizens Theatre, alumni include Ashley Jensen and Lauren Lyle; also on 16th Feb auditions will take place at Outburst Arts in Southend, near where NYT Patron and alum Helen Mirren grew up; auditions at Nottingham Playhouse will take place on 17th Feb, where alumni include Mathew Horne and Alice Feetham; auditions in Bristol will take place on 18 Feb at Bristol Grammar School where alumni include Joel Dommett; Hereford auditions will take place on 20th Feb at the Courtyard Theatre, where former members include Jo Stone-Fewings, North Wales auditions will take place at Theatre Clwyd on 20th Feb, where alumni include Timothy Dalton; Southampton auditions will take place at Mayflower on 21 Feb, Newcastle auditions are on at Northern Stage on 27 February, with graduates including Andrea Riseborough and Gina McKee; Perth auditions take place on 6 Mar and this is the NYT's first time auditioning in Perth; Yeovil auditions will take place at the Octagon Theatre on 21st March.

More dates and venues in the following locations will be announced before Christmas in locations including: Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Derry/Londonderry, Durham, Exeter, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Plymouth, Sheffield, Swansea and Wolverhampton. Find out more at www.nyt.org.uk/

Young people can also send a video audition online from wherever they are based in the UK. To apply via the digital auditions route, auditionees simply need to record a video of themselves performing a monologue and answering a series of questions listed on the NYT website - visit nyt.org.uk/auditions/digital.

National Youth Theatre is a creative home for young storytelling talent. Inclusion is at NYT's heart and its members come from a wide range of backgrounds and all around the UK. Global stars who started their journey with the charity include Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Jonsson, Rosamund Pike, Adeel Akhtar, Florence Pugh, Regé-Jean Page , Olly Alexander, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Zawe Ashton, Paapa Essiedu and many more.

Bond star Daniel Craig, who appeared recently at the charity's 70th anniversary celebration at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall said: “I wouldn't be where I am today without the National Youth Theatre.”

Paul Roseby OBE, CEO and Artistic Director of National Youth Theatre said: 'We want to meet young people with a spark for storytelling from all over the UK. There's no experience required. If you like telling stories, or stepping into someone else's shoes, we could be your next creative home. If you're considering giving it a go, my advice is think, why not you?'

The deadline to submit a video audition is Monday 8 March 2027 and videos can be submitted now at www.nyt.org.uk/auditions. Auditions at arts centres and over 100 schools will take place between now and March and dates and locations can be found at www.nyt.org.uk/auditions.

Successful auditionees are invited to attend an introductory course at 10 locations around the UK, including a new course in Belfast and expanded offer in Birmingham. After completing the course they become members of the charity and can appear in their productions, access free training and professional casting auditions.

Young people interested in behind the scenes opportunities can sign up to interview for a Backstage Course, or sign-up for IGNITE Your Creativity in partnership with Netflix, taking place in Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield and North Wales.

NYT's national programme also includes Assemble, a national recruitment programme for young disabled creatives in partnership with Chapter Arts in Cardiff, Exeter Northcott, Lowry in Salford, Sheffield Theatres, and Mayflower Southampton.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 18% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Unicorn Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 29% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 13% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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