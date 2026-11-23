"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Return to London for Residency at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
The production will be staged at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre following its run at the London Coliseum, with tickets on sale now.
Following a summer season at the London Coliseum, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will return to London in 2027 for its biggest UK engagement yet. The smash-hit magic phenomenon will take up residence at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 February, booking through to 5 September 2027, marking a major expansion of its previous London season. Produced by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (The Illusionists), in collaboration with Lionsgate, tickets are on sale now.
Inspired by Lionsgate's worldwide film franchise, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE brings the magic of the films to the stage in a production packed with illusions, escapes, technology and feats of magic.
At the heart of the event is an ensemble of illusionists inspired by the films' infamous 'Horsemen'. The Wembley cast will feature British magician and mind reader Natasha Lamb, one half of the acclaimed Las Vegas illusionist duo The Conjurors; spectacular British illusionist and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist James More; Canadian illusionist and death-defying escape artist Darcy Oake, a former Britain's Got Talent finalist; and award-winning British magician and master storyteller Matthew Pomeroy, the other half of The Conjurors.
Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences said, “The response to Now You See Me Live has been extraordinary, and we're thrilled to bring the show back to London for an extended residency at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. With its sharp wit, spectacular illusions and cinematic scale, the production captures everything audiences love about the Now You See Me franchise while creating an exhilarating live experience all its own.”
Simon Painter and Tim Lawson added “It's been remarkable to see NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE captivate audiences around the world, and following the fantastic reception at the London Coliseum, we knew we wanted to bring the show back for something even bigger. Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre provides a brilliant new home for the production, and this extended residency is a hugely exciting next chapter for us. We're delighted that London audiences will have another opportunity to experience this extraordinary show.”
NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has already captivated audiences across the globe, with successful engagements in Sydney, Singapore and London, where it played a summer season at the London Coliseum from 31 July to 6 September 2026. The show is currently both in residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and mesmerising audiences on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE is brought to the stage by Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Tim Lawson (Executive Producer), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), and Enzo Weyne (Illusion Director), and is co-produced by Runaway Entertainment, BOS Productions and Timothy Laczynski, by arrangement with Lionsgate. Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown, serves as creative consultant on the project.
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