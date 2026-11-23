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Following a summer season at the London Coliseum, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will return to London in 2027 for its biggest UK engagement yet. The smash-hit magic phenomenon will take up residence at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 February, booking through to 5 September 2027, marking a major expansion of its previous London season. Produced by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (The Illusionists), in collaboration with Lionsgate, tickets are on sale now.

Inspired by Lionsgate's worldwide film franchise, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE brings the magic of the films to the stage in a production packed with illusions, escapes, technology and feats of magic.

At the heart of the event is an ensemble of illusionists inspired by the films' infamous 'Horsemen'. The Wembley cast will feature British magician and mind reader Natasha Lamb, one half of the acclaimed Las Vegas illusionist duo The Conjurors; spectacular British illusionist and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist James More; Canadian illusionist and death-defying escape artist Darcy Oake, a former Britain's Got Talent finalist; and award-winning British magician and master storyteller Matthew Pomeroy, the other half of The Conjurors.

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences said, “The response to Now You See Me Live has been extraordinary, and we're thrilled to bring the show back to London for an extended residency at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. With its sharp wit, spectacular illusions and cinematic scale, the production captures everything audiences love about the Now You See Me franchise while creating an exhilarating live experience all its own.”

Simon Painter and Tim Lawson added “It's been remarkable to see NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE captivate audiences around the world, and following the fantastic reception at the London Coliseum, we knew we wanted to bring the show back for something even bigger. Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre provides a brilliant new home for the production, and this extended residency is a hugely exciting next chapter for us. We're delighted that London audiences will have another opportunity to experience this extraordinary show.”

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has already captivated audiences across the globe, with successful engagements in Sydney, Singapore and London, where it played a summer season at the London Coliseum from 31 July to 6 September 2026. The show is currently both in residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and mesmerising audiences on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 3 Savoy Theatre 11% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 Prince Edward Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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