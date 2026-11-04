NOËL COWARD'S SIROCCO Will Come to the Finborough Theatre

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Unseen in London for 99 years, Noël Coward's Sirocco will open at the Finborough Theatre for a strictly limited four week season from Tuesday, 24 November 2026 (Press Nights: Thursday, 26 November and Friday, 27 November 2026 at 7.30pm).

Lucy Griffin, a respectable young English wife, is staying at a seaside hotel with her stuffy older husband, Stephen, and her domineering mother-in-law, surrounded by the local 'English Colony' of elderly spinsters and a painfully hearty clergyman.

When Stephen departs on a business trip, and refuses to take Lucy with him, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to Sirio Marson, a charismatic and unconventional young Italian who represents everything that her respectable marriage lacks.

When Lucy astonishes everyone – even herself – by running away with Sirio to his artist's studio in Florence, she finds that the romantic Bohemian fantasy is very different from reality…

Sirocco is one of Noël Coward's least-known plays, long misjudged on one of the most infamous opening nights in theatrical history, which saw fistfights after the final curtain and Coward himself spat at outside the Stage Door. Doomed by a combination of a hopelessly miscast lead, the wrong director, and a desperately overexposed young dramatist trying to break new ground, the play has only had one other professional production – at the Glasgow Citizens Theatre in 1983.

But now director Brigid Larmour's research has uncovered another factor in its original failure: the sharpest and most provocative writing in the play had been cut, for fear of the Theatre Censor. Her new version honours Coward's original intentions, and finally restores to the stage the unperformed newly discovered material…

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