"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
NEWSREVUE Returns to London's Canal Café Theatre for 2026 Christmas Run
The long-running topical comedy show features a new cast performing political satire through sketches and parody songs.
NewsRevue, the Guinness World Record-holding longest-running live comedy show in the world, continues its run at London's Canal Café Theatre with a Christmas engagement through December 19, 2026.
The topical comedy show combines parody songs and sketches inspired by current affairs, with new material written weekly in response to the latest headlines. The production introduces a new cast every six weeks throughout the year.
The current company features Holly Star Stoneman, Hugo Gregg, Joe McIver and Tallula White, with direction by Poppy Taplin and musical direction by Ben Pulman.
Known for its fast-paced political and social satire, NewsRevue tackles subjects ranging from international politics and the British royal family to the growing influence of artificial intelligence.
The production has served as an early career platform for numerous British performers and comedians, with alumni including Gemma Whelan, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins.
The 2026 Christmas engagement began November 12 and continues through Saturday, December 19, with performances Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m.
Performances take place at Canal Café Theatre, located inside The Bridge House Pub on Delamere Terrace in Little Venice, London.
Tickets range from £15 to £21.25, plus a £1.25 booking fee. A NewsRevue season pass, offering nine performances over 12 months, is also available for £99.
The production runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode