NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre

'New Plays: Japan' was presented at The Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.

Three brand new Japanese plays developed out of The Royal Court Theatre × New National Theatre, Tokyo Playwrights' Workshop were staged in English translation.

Not Yet Midnight

Written by KOTAKA Tomoko

Translated by SUZUKI Sayuri

Director Dadiow Lin

Cast

James Bradwell

Hanako Footman

Yojiro Ichikawa

Meg Kubota

Kirsty Rider

Onigoro Valley

Written by CHIBA Saori

Translated by Susan Momoko Hingley



Director Mingyu Lin

Cast

Ashley Alymann

Camilla Aiko

Nino Furuhata

Andrew Futaishi

Susan Momoko Hingley

Kumiko Mendl

28 hours 01 minute

Written by MATSUMURA Shoko

Translated by SUZUKI Sayuri



Director Ailin Conant

Cast

Natsumi Kuroda

Kanako Nakano

Mark Takeshi Ota

Photo Credit: Theodorah Ndlovu