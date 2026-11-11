Monét X Change Will Lead West End Premiere of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

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The West End premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride, a comedy about self-discovery and the courage to embrace the unexpected, is set for next year. Written by Tony and Olivier Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance), and directed by Tony Award-nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo’), global drag superstar Monét X Change plays Tracy with further casting to be announced.

Following the success of The Inheritance, which swept the awards on both side of the Atlantic, including Best New Play at the Tony and Olivier Awards, Matthew López returns to the West End with The Legend of Georgia McBride. Playing in the round @sohoplace for a strictly limited run from 2 February until 15 May 2027, with press night on 17 February 2027.

Meet Casey, a struggling Elvis impersonator performing at a small-town American bar. When his act is replaced by a drag show, his world is turned upside down. Under the guidance of legendary drag queen Miss Tracy Mills (Monét X Change), Casey transforms into the dazzling Georgia McBride, discovering a confidence that challenges everything he thought he knew about himself.

Bursting with humour and heart, The Legend of Georgia McBride is a joyous celebration of friendship, self-discovery and the extraordinary things that can happen when you dare to step outside your comfort zone.

Matthew López said “I’m delighted to return to the West End next year and share this play with London audiences. I’m especially excited to be working with Monét and Stevie, whose combined talents could power a midsize city.”

Monét X Change said "Eeek! I’m so unbelievably excited to make my West End debut in The Legend of Georgia McBride. When I first sat down for the table read, I manifested this moment and it’s now my reality. It’s my absolute honor and pleasure to bring Miss Tracy Mills to life as we both know how to find a diamond in the rough and make it sparkle, darling. I did it for Bob The Drag Queen and I’ll do it for Georgia!"

Nica Burns said “Following on from the huge success of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? we are thrilled to welcome the exceptional award-winning American playwright, Matthew López to @sohoplace. A wonderful writer, his West End debut play The Inheritance scooped Best Play accolades at both the Olivier and Tony awards. This London premiere of his new play The Legend of Georgia McBride could not be more different: a delightfully entertaining comedy play with a tender heart at its centre.”

The creative team are Matthew López (Writer), Stevie Walker-Webb (Director), Fly Davis (Designer), Jim Carnahan (Casting Director). Further creatives to be announced.

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