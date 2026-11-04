Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
Matt Willis to Return as Emcee in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Skylar Astin, who is currently playing The Emcee will play his final performance on Saturday 12 December 2026.
Actor, presenter and Brit Award winner Matt Willis will return to the role of Emcee in Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB for a limited 6 week run. From 14 December 2026, Matt Willis will play Emcee alongside Sarah Hyland as Sally Bowles.
Skylar Astin, who is currently playing The Emcee will play his final performance on Saturday 12 December 2026. Sarah Hyland and Matt Willis’ final performance will be Saturday 23 January 2027.
The current company includes Skylar Astin as Emcee, Sarah Hyland as Sally Bowles, Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig, Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Lily Frances, Adrian Grove, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.
The Prologue Company are Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O’Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.
Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 18 September 2027. The production has surpassed its 2000th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history. This year will mark both the 60th anniversary of the show, which originally opened on Broadway on 20 November 1966, and the 5th anniversary of this award-winning production, which opened in the West End on 15 November 2021.
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