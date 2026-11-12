Matt Henry to Lead Cast of TO SIR, WITH LOVE – A NEW MUSICAL on UK Tour

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TO SIR, WITH LOVE – A New Musical, will begin its UK tour at Leeds Grand Theatre on 15 April ahead of an official open night gala on 21 April in support of the Ben Kinsella Trust. The production will then embark on a curated UK tour with exclusive limited engagements at Hull's New Theatre, Manchester Palace Theatre and London's New Wimbledon Theatre.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the iconic 1967 cinematic masterpiece, the cast will be led byOlivier Award-winning actor Matt Henry MBE (The Devil Wears Prada, The Dominion Theatre; Kinky Boots, The Adelphi Theatre) as Mr. Braithwaite. Joining him is Olivier nominated actress Amy Di Bartolomeo (The Devil Wears Prada, Dominion Theatre; SIX, Vaudeville Theatre) as Ms Blanchard, former EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin (Stepping Out, UK tour; Emma, Rose Theatre Kingston) as Ms Dale-Evans, TV & stage actor Ben Richards (The Bill, ITV; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) as Mr. Florian and actress and 2015 Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and Coronation Street Star Georgia May Foote (The Rocky Horror Show, UK tour; Napoli, Brooklyn, Park Theatre and UK tour) as Pamela Dare.

Bursting with music, humour and heart, this uplifting new musical adaptation of E.R. Braithwaite's powerful memoir features the legendary title song made famous by Lulu, written by Don Black and Mark London, alongside original music and lyrics by John Farrar (Xanadu, Grease) and Kara DioGuardi (American Idol) with a book by Kris Lythgoe and direction by two-time Tony Nominee, Broadway director Sheldon Epps, choreography by Kieran Donovan, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert, Set and Costume Design by Andy Walmsley, Video Design by Aaron Rhyne, Sound Design by Paul Smith, Dramaturgy by Shereen Jasmin Phillips, Production Management by Phil McCandlish and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Following two sold-out concert performances at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre in November 2025, featuring Lulu and Wayne Brady, To Sir, With Love now returns to the UK stage in a fully staged production.

Director Sheldon Epps said, "This moving and wonderful story is personally meaningful to me for so many reasons. It is a joy and an honour to bring it to the stage, through the expressive power of musical theatre. Along with my wonderful collaborators we have found ways to let the story "Sing" in an organic way, heightening the emotion that has always been there. Rarely do we have the chance to bring to life a story so rooted in its time, yet still so vitally relevant today. I know audiences will celebrate our 'Sir' with every performance."

Producer Kris Lythgoe added “We are so excited to bring this iconic story to a new generation, and in doing so, celebrate teachers. We all remember a teacher who made a difference in our lives, and we want this musical to encourage people to show them how much they are appreciated.”

Immortalized by Sidney Poitier's performance in the 1967 cinematic masterpiece, To Sir With Love is the coming-of-age story of young students on the brink of adulthood, and the teacher who refuses to let the world write them off. Rick Braithwaite, Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot, meets prejudice at every turn, but he engages his students not as troublesome youths, rather as emerging adults who must soon stand or fall on their own merits. With grit and grace, he prepares them for more than just exams; he prepares them for life.

To Sir, with Love is produced by Kris Lythgoe with Willette and Manny Klausner, Jennifer Yaek, Chris and Viv Day joining as co-producers. General Management is by QUBE Theatricals.

To Sir, With Love has been developed through the Ogunquit Playhouse New Works Program.

Tour Dates

15 April – 1 May

Leeds Grand Theatre

0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

5 – 8 May

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

11 – 15 May

Manchester Palace Theatre

atgtickets.com/Manchester

18 – 22 May

London New Wimbledon Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

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