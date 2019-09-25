Maddy and Marina Bye, AKA SIBLINGS, Announce Debut Soho Theatre Run

IRL sisters and acclaimed comedy duo Siblings, aka Maddy and Marina Bye, are delighted to announce their debut run at London's Soho Theatre, with their hit 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show and latest hour of hilarious character comedy, The Siblinginging. The three shows are at the Soho Theatre, Upstairs, from Thursday 24th October 2019 to Saturday 26th October 2019 at 10:30pm, with tickets on sale now at www.sohotheatre.com.

The Siblinginging will see Maddy and Marina squeeze their comedy genes (and jeans) into the Soho Theatre, Upstairs for the very first time. As they resume their Sibling rivalry (did it ever really end?!), expect clowning from Maddy, intensely serious acting from Marina, and a whole closet-full of family secrets.

The pair will bring their trademark hysterical characters to the Soho Theatre, sprung from the minds of two siblings who have been playing them since birth, in venues ranging from car backseats to underneath restaurant tables. They both went on to train in performance - Maddy at renowned clowning school Ecole Philippe Gaulier in Paris, whose graduates include Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham Carter, and Marina at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Whilst Siblings have several projects in development for television, Maddy and Marina have also enjoyed individual success in the past year. Marina recently received an Off West End Awards nomination for Female Performance in a Supporting Role for her role of Bollette in The Lady from The Sea (Print Room) and her on screen credits include featuring in the Red Nose Day Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel (BBC One), How to Talk to Girls at Parties alongside Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Breathe, and A Caribbean Dream. Maddy continues to cement her reputation as a writer and director.

Material is suitable for anyone who has or has seen a sister.





