Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

MIMIS: A HOT 'N' HEAVY HOLIDAY to Play Bethnal Green Working Men's Club Next Month

A glam-metal-infused cabaret spectacular at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for three shows only.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

MIMIS: A HOT 'N' HEAVY HOLIDAY! will play Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, London on Thursday 14th + Friday 15th Dec from 7pm-1am.

This Xmas put your pedal to the metal and go full throttle with MIMIs, as they unleash their glam-metal infused cabaret spectacular at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for 3 SHOWS ONLY!

Starring Drag Race UK wild child Crystal and London cabaret heavyweights Baby Lame, Margo Marshall, Freida Slaves and Lady Noelia - expect cheap drinks and even cheaper thrills in this tinsel-trimmed limited-capacity seated cabaret is on for 3 SHOWS ONLY!

So whip out your hairspray, go heavy on the blusher and chuck on some leather, because this about to be one hell of a Hot N Heavy Holiday

ALSO INTRODUCING: THE BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE - at every show, one lucky guest (+ whoever they invite with them) will have the opportunity to have an unforgettable experience of watching the show from the best seat in the house - a VIP experience including, food, drink and sensual massage from our sexy butler. Access to this seating starts at doors - get here early!

ABOUT MIMIS:

MIMIs is a revolutionary force on the queer party scene, dedicated to creating powerful, inclusive, in-your-face experiences that celebrate diversity in the community and promote connection on the dancefloor. MIMIs has earned a reputation for pushing boundaries by platforming the boldest artists and promoting queer excellence.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ALADDIN Will Be The Lyric Hammersmith Theatres 2024 Pantomime Photo
ALADDIN Will Be The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 2024 Pantomime

ALADDIN has been announced as the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 2024 pantomime. Find out more about the production here!

2
Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

Flip! is a high energy satire from acclaimed writer Racheal Ofori, directed by Emily Aboud. The play is a two-hander, matched in their dynamism and skill.

3
Review: SUPERYOU, Lyric Theatre Photo
Review: SUPERYOU, Lyric Theatre

Empowering musical still has work to be done, but demonstrates its potential to captivate an audience

4
Photos: First Look at the New UK Tour Cast of WICKED Photo
Photos: First Look at the New UK Tour Cast of WICKED

All new photos have been released of the 2023/5 UK tour cast of Wicked, led by Laura Pick (Elphaba) and Sarah O’Connor (Glinda). Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You