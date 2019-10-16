MARRIAGE OF ALICE B TOKLAS By Gertrude Stein To Get UK Premiere

Untitled Theater 61's production of "The Marriage of Alice B Toklas By Gertrude Stein" will get it UK premiere next spring at London's Jermyn Street Theatre.

The critically acclaimed play which was a NY Times "Critics Pick" and Broadway World called "A FANTASY AS LOOPY AS FRENCH FARCE ... A DIZZYING DERVISH OF DELIGHT" will once again be directed by the play's author Edward Einhorn.

Previews start on May 20, 2020 for a May 22 opening night and will run through June 20, 2020.

Show schedule is Monday - Saturday 7.30pm with Matinees Tuesday & Saturday 3.30pm. Tickets and more information can be found at the Jermyn Street Theatre website.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You