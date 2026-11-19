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Lucy Cohu and Richard Teverson to Star in IN PRAISE OF LOVE at Oxford Playhouse
Cohu, known for Gosford Park and The Face of an Angel, and Teverson, known for The Crown and Downton Abbey, will lead the cast.
Oxford Playhouse has announced lead casting for its new production of Terence Rattigan's In Praise of Love. Running from 13 February - 6 March 2027, with a press night on 17 February, the production offers audiences an opportunity to see Terence Rattigan's rarely performed, penultimate play brought vividly to life.
The lead roles of Lydia and Sebastian will be played by acclaimed stars of stage and screen Lucy Cohu (Gosford Park) and Richard Teverson (The Crown).
Lucy Cohu has performed in productions for The Donmar Warehouse, the Almeida Theatre, the Young Vic, Royal Court, Lyric Hammersmith and the West End's Wyndham's and Tom Stoppard Theatres. Her work in TV has included Dangerous Liaisons (Starz), COBRA (Sky), Torchwood (BBC) and Amadeus (Sky), while she won an International Emmy for her work in the Channel 4 series Forgiven and earned BAFTA and Emmy nominations for the television film The Queen's Sister. She has also starred in films such as Gosford Park and The Face of an Angel.
Richard Teverson has performed at The National Theatre, the Old Vic, Menier Chocolate Factory, Theatre Royal Bath, Lyric Theatre Belfast and in hit West End productions Witness for the Prosecution and The 39 Steps. He has appeared in popular TV series Downton Abbey (ITV), Secret Invasion (Disney+), The Crown (Netflix) - for which he won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside the cast - Trying (Apple TV), Call the Midwife (BBC) and Miss Scarlet (PBS), and his film work has included Red Joan and The Mercy.
Directed by Playhouse Artistic Director Mike Tweddle, he said, 'It's a great privilege to welcome Lucy and Richard on board for In Praise of Love – a play Rattigan described as his favourite. Both actors bring a wealth of experience and skill, and I'm excited to see how they approach the rich and complex characters of Lydia and Sebastian. I have no doubt they will be captivating as we explore this witty, layered and heartbreaking story.'
In Praise of Love will represent the next stage of The Playhouse's work in becoming a national hub of producing theatre. It follows the theatre's in-house drama Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which played to critical acclaim earlier this year.
Witty, poignant and exquisitely observed, Terence Rattigan's In Praise of Love is a profound portrait of a family facing up to the truth. Written with Rattigan's characteristic emotional precision, it asks how far we'll go to protect the people we love the most.
1970s London. Celebrated literary critic Sebastian and his wife Lydia, a refugee from wartime Estonia, present a picture of a tired marriage. When an old friend arrives and their son starts questioning their motives, a carefully maintained web of loyalty and deception begins to unravel.
The creative team brings together Playhouse Artistic Director Mike Tweddle (Director), award-winning set and costume designers Liz Ascroft and Amanda Stoodley (Designers), Robin Colyer (Composer and Sound Designer) and Will Hayman (Lighting Designer).
The Oxford Playhouse production of In Praise of Love will sit alongside its outstanding programme of theatre, comedy, dance and music, further strengthening its role as a not-for-profit creative hub and a community anchor.
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