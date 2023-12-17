Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

London's Royal Albert Hall is Selling a 12-Seat Box for £3M

The purchase, which also requires £13,795 a year towards the venue’s upkeep, is valid for the next 843 years.

Dec. 17, 2023

London's Royal Albert Hall is Selling a 12-Seat Box for £3M

According to Click Here, the Royal Albert Hall is currently selling a 12-seat box at the London venue for £3M. The purchase, which also requires £13,795 a year towards the venue’s upkeep, will allow its new owners to attend concerts and events for the next 843 years.

The box is currently owned by Brendan Parsons, the seventh Earl of Rosse, and his wife, Alison, the Countess of Rosse, who live at Birr Castle in County Offaly, Ireland.

When the Royal Albert Hall opened in 1871, investors were allocated seats in return for funding. The current holders of these seats include companies, charities, and individuals, including those whose families have held ownership since opening.

The boxes' seats are 12 of 1,269 in the hall owned by the original 319 999-year leaseholders. 843 years are remaining on the Rosse lease.

The sales brochure says the box is a “unique opportunity to purchase a magnificent 12-seat Grand Tier box in the world’s most prestigious concert hall. Offering the very best views of the main stage … you will be able to entertain your guests in style.”

In addition to this box sale, RAH also recently announced plans to sell extra seats to investors. The announcement comes as prices are skyrocketing due to owners reselling their tickets at highly inflated costs.

To combat this practice, many, including singer Ed SHeeran, have suggested that ticket holders be required to return their tickets to the box office, instead of reselling them. 

RAH maintains that the sale of these investor seats "support the hall’s efforts to rebuild its financial position post-pandemic, to enhance its Grade I-listed building and to continue its engagement work, which reaches over 100,000 people of all ages and backgrounds each year”.


Recommended For You