Little Angel Theatre Reveals Spring 2027 Season Featuring BABOO THE UNUSUAL BEE World Premiere

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Little Angel Theatre has announced its Spring 2027 programme, including a World Premiere stage adaptation of a celebrated children's book, a much-loved returning show, and a packed programme of workshops and Playcations.

A highlight of the new season will be the World Premiere stage adaptation of Baboo The Unusual Bee written by Lliana Bird and illustrated by Aysha Tengiz. This co-production with Curve Leicester is a heartwarming celebration of friendship and individuality. Full of music and dance, the new production will be written and composed by Lliana Bird, directed by Phoebe Barren, with MD and arranger MATTHEW MALONE and set and puppets by Oliver Hymans.

On adapting Baboo the Unusual Bee, Lliana Bird said 'At its heart Baboo is a story about being brave enough to be yourself, even when the world thinks you should be something else. So I couldn't be more excited to now have the chance to bring his magical little world to life with our new musical. I really hope that seeing Baboo spread his wings even further will inspire a whole new generation of little misfits to do the same!'

Also announced today is the return of Let's Fly, written and directed by Little Angel's outgoing Artistic Director Samantha Lane, who made her Little Angel debut writing and directing this show for ages 2-5, which now returns. With music by Will Dollard and Mary Erskine, and set, puppets and costume designed by Alison Alexander.

Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall said:

'We're delighted to be announcing such an exciting programme for spring 2027, bringing together a brand-new musical adventure with the return of a much-loved Little Angel production. Baboo the Unusual Bee is a joyful celebration of individuality and the importance of being yourself, and we're thrilled to be working with Curve to bring this wonderful story to the stage for the first time. It's also particularly special to welcome back Let's Fly, the production that marked Samantha Lane's directing debut at Little Angel, as we begin a new chapter in the theatre's history. Alongside these productions, our workshops, holiday activities and schools touring programme continue our commitment to inspiring children's creativity and imagination, both on and off the stage.'

THE FULL SPRING SEASON AT LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE

LET'S FLY

A Little Angel Theatre and Goblin co-production

30th January - 11th April 2027

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: 35 minutes (approx.)

For ages 2-5

Can you fly? Just imagine if you could. What does your home look like when you're as high as the birds and the aeroplanes? Or even a spaceship… let's find out!

Emily has a dream. She longs to fly, to soar through the sky and discover what the world looks like from above. Join her on a magical adventure as she flies to the jungle, swoops over bustling cities, floats above sparkling oceans and glides across towering mountains. Because you've never truly seen the world until you've sat on top of a cloud.

Written and Directed by Samantha Lane

Music by Will Dollard and Mary Erskine

Set, Puppets and Costume Designed by Alison Alexander

Let's Fly is a co-production between Little Angel Theatre and Goblin

BABOO THE UNUSUAL BEE

A Little Angel Theatre and Curve co-production

6th February - 17th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

Running time: 55 mins (approx.)

For ages 3 - 8

Based on the much-loved picture book written by Lliana Bird and illustrated by Aysha Tengiz, Baboo the Unusual Bee is a joyful new family musical bursting with catchy songs, dazzling dance moves and magical puppetry.

Meet Baboo. He's not quite like the other bees. For a start, his stripes are PINK instead of yellow. And while the other bees are busy buzzing about, Baboo just wants to DANCE!

But being different isn't always easy, especially when the other bees don't understand you. Can Baboo find the courage to follow his dreams, make new friends and discover that being a little bit different is what makes him special?

From ballet to street dance, join Baboo on a colourful adventure through the wonderful world of insects in this heartwarming celebration of friendship, individuality and the joy of being YOU!

Creative Team

Written and Composed by Lliana Bird

Directed by Phoebe Barren

MD and Arranger MATTHEW MALONE

Set and Puppets by Oliver Hymans

WORKSHOPS AND PLAYCATIONS

We offer a number of show related family workshops for children to enjoy with their parents or carers, as well as a range of courses for adults. For full listings visit Take Part section of www.littleangeltheatre.com

Playcations take place over the school holidays and are designed for kids aged 5-9 to enjoy without their grown ups.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: BRILLIANT BURGERS

Tuesday 16 February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

This workshop, we'll be creating Brilliant Burger puppets, with layers of beautifully crafted fillings! Your child can even choose to make their favourite sandwich or veggie-burger instead. Using household items, recycled materials, and our specialized craft supplies, your child will have the opportunity to create their very own talking burger to bring home. It may not quite be BBQ season, but this tasty puppet will still get the party started!

Once finished, your children and Brilliant Burger puppets can put on a show for their peers, sharing their work in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: FABULOUS FRUIT

Wednesday 17th February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

In this juicy workshop, your children will create their very own fruity moving mouth puppets. Completely customisable to their favourite fruit treat, they'll be inspired to make their own unique puppets with heaps of character. Maybe they'll make a greedy grapefruit, intent on gobbling up everything in it's sight... or a lively lemon that has plenty of party tricks to show off! Wherever their creativity leads them, they'll be having fun and expanding their imagination in this hands-on session.

Once finished, your children and Fabulous Fruit puppets can put on a show for their peers, sharing their work in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: SILLY SUNDAES

Thursday 18th February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

In this tasty workshop, your child will get to make their very own Sundae puppet, complete with all their favourite flavours and toppings. Will they choose strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, or all three?! Using household items, recycled materials, and our specialized craft supplies, your child will have the opportunity to stretch their creative muscles and make their wildest ice-cream dreams come true.

Once finished, the Silly Sundae puppets can take to the stage, with your children sharing their work with their peers in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: CRAZY CUPCAKES

Friday 19th February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

In this exciting workshop, your children will create their very talking cupcake puppets, complete with extravagant decorations of their choosing! Using an array of craft materials, and even some real cake cases and decorations, they'll use their imaginations to invent creative characters, and learn how to transform them into 3D puppets inspired by this classic treat. These cupcakes might not be edible, but that certainly isn't going to get in the way of the party in this fun hands-on session.

Once finished, the Crazy Cupcake puppets can take to the stage, with your children sharing their work with their peers in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: PREHISTORIC PUPPETS: DINOSAURS

Thursday 1st April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This Easter Holidays, we're travelling back. Waaaaay back. To the prehistoric period! In these Puppet Playcations, your child will create and design their own prehistoric inspired puppet character, and perform with it for their peers!

In this hands-on workshop, your child will design and create their very own Dinosaur Puppet, complete with their favourite colours, patterns, scaly and feathery details. Encouraging creativity, imaginative play, and fine motor skills, they'll craft a totally unique dino companion ready for all kinds of adventures.

Once complete, their Dinosaurs will be able to take to the stage in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre for a sharing with their peers. They'll also earn a Pro Prehistorian badge! Attend both days and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcation best suits you.

PLAYCATION: PREHISTORIC PUPPETS: CAVE PEOPLE

Friday 2nd April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am – 3.30pm

For ages 5-9

This Easter Holidays, we're travelling back. Waaaaay back. To the prehistoric period! In these Puppet Playcations, your child will create and design their own prehistoric inspired puppet character, and perform with it for their peers!

In this hands-on workshop, your child will design and create their very own Cave Person puppet, complete with their favourite patterns, materials, and colours. They will use their creativity to create a whole character around this prehistoric pal, and can even add props, pets, and backdrops!

Once complete, their Cave People will be able to take to the stage in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre for a sharing with their peers. They'll also earn a Pro Prehistorian badge! Attend both days and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcation best suits you.

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: CREATIVE CHARACTERS

Tuesday 6th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this full day workshop, your child will get to design and make their very own puppet from household items, recycled materials, and our specialty craft supplies. With a focus on character-building, participants will be encouraged to create a puppet that has its own personality, backstory, and style. Take inspiration from a favourite character from a book or a movie, or use the session to explore and build a brand new character!

In the second half of the workshop, participants will work in small groups to create puppet performances with their brand new creations, learning about story-building, cooperation, and performance!

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: FOUR LEGGED FRIENDS

Wednesday 7th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this animal-inspired session, your children will have the chance to learn how to create and perform with animal puppets. They'll work in small groups to breathe life into their incredible creature creations that walk on all fours, learning all about the practicalities of bringing characters to life on stage. Together, they'll create short pieces to share in a performance at the end of the session for their peers, perfect for boosting confidence, expanding creativity and imagination.

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: CREATIVE CHARACTERS

Thursday 8th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this full day workshop, your child will get to design and make their very own puppet from household items, recycled materials, and our specialty craft supplies. With a focus on character-building, participants will be encouraged to create a puppet that has its own personality, backstory, and style. Take inspiration from a favourite character from a book or a movie, or use the session to explore and build a brand new character!

In the second half of the workshop, participants will work in small groups to create puppet performances with their brand new creations, learning about story-building, cooperation, and performance!

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: FOUR LEGGED FRIENDS

Friday 9th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this animal-inspired session, your children will have the chance to learn how to create and perform with animal puppets. They'll work in small groups to breathe life into their incredible creature creations that walk on all fours, learning all about the practicalities of bringing characters to life on stage. Together, they'll create short pieces to share in a performance at the end of the session for their peers, perfect for boosting confidence, expanding creativity and imagination.

FAMILY WORKSHOPS

Family workshops are designed for children aged 5-9 together with their parents or carers.

FAMILY WORKSHOP: LET'S FLY

Sunday 14th February, Saturday 27th February, Sunday 14th March and Saturday 10th April at 10.50am

Little Angel Studios

For ages 2-5

Join us for this Family Workshop inspired by 'Let's Fly,' Little Angel's groundbreaking, dream-like show for children and their families. Children and their accompanying adults will work side by side to create their very own unique flying puppet.

Watch the show then join us for a workshop to dive deeper into what you saw, or come along to just one or the other! Expand your creativity as a family, practice fine motor skills and let your imaginations run wild in this interactive workshop.

Once we've created our puppets, you can even try them out on our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre stage!

FAMILY WORKSHOP: BABOO THE UNUSUAL BEE

Saturday 20th February, Sunday 28th February, Sunday 21st March and Saturday 3rd April at 11.30am

Little Angel Studios

For ages 3-8

Join us for this Family Workshop inspired by our brand new production 'Baboo the Unusual Bee.' Children and their accompanying adults will work side by side to create their very own unique, boogie-ing bee puppet! Watch the show then join us for a workshop and dive deeper into what you saw, or come along to just one or the other! Expand your creativity as a family, practice fine motor skills and let your imaginations run wild in this interactive workshop.

Once we've created our puppets, you can even try them out on our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre stage!

FAMILY WORKSHOP: WORLD BOOK DAY

Saturday 6th March at 11am and 2pm

Little Angel Studios

For ages 5-8

Join us for this special jumbo family workshop to celebrate World Book Day! Children and their accompanying adults will work side by side to create their very own talking book puppet. Practice fine motor skills, expand creativity and use your imagination as a whole family. You can even take your new puppets for a spin sharing stories on our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre stage!

STORY OF STORIES

22nd February - 25th March 2027

Schools tour

KS2

Book Day (4th March)/Literature/Storytelling

Story of Stories is the perfect introduction for children in years 3-6 to developing storytelling skills and understand different ways of communicating our stories. Enjoy a performance in your classroom and meet the 'Story of Stories' book. Pupils will discover the ways we've shared our creativity throughout history. From cave people to Shakespeare, the show explores how humans have used stories to communicate over time.

A storyteller first performs an interactive show in the classroom, using puppets, props, and music to help children understand exactly why we tell stories. After the performance there the option to add on a puppet making workshop to continue the fun.

BIOGRAPHIES

Little Angel Theatre (LAT)

Fuelling the imagination through the magic and wonder of puppetry, we produce ground-breaking, innovative shows for children and their families at our venues and on tour. We also welcome puppetry companies from around the UK and overseas to our annual Children's Puppetry Festival. Our intimate spaces offer the ideal first experience of live performance for the very young and a home for bold, thought-provoking work for older children, helping to nurture a lifelong love of theatre.

Alongside our productions, we deliver imaginative education and participatory activities in our venues, schools and community settings, as well as a programme of online shows and digital content available for those who can't travel to our venues. We have used puppetry to create and share inspiring stories since opening our doors in 1961; igniting the imaginations of the youngest minds, and supporting puppetry artists at all stages of their careers. The theatre's success has been built upon a spirit of artistic innovation and high quality production values. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what puppetry can be, whilst preserving its heritage.

Samantha Lane, Artistic Director (Little Angel Theatre)

Samantha Lane began her tenure as Artistic Director at Little Angel Theatre in 2015. She was formerly Director of Projects at the Almeida Theatre where she made theatre for, by and with young people aged 14-25; and Education Manager at the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, where she created numerous Theatre-in-Education shows for primary and secondary schools, as well as directing community plays with casts of 60+ people. She has adapted, written and directed numerous productions of theatre, most recently Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape and Pip and Posy, Live on Stage.

Peta Swindall, Executive Director (Little Angel Theatre)

Peta has worked across the arts industries for the last 15 years in various roles, including the Barbican Centre, Guildhall School and currently as the Executive Director of Little Angel Theatre, where she has been since 2017. She is a chartered accountant, with a passion for creativity and enjoys using her skills to increase organisational efficiency and resilience, enabling more time and energy to be concentrated on their primary purpose.

Lliana Bird, Writer and Composer

Lliana Bird is the author of Baboo The Unusual Bee, which was selected as The Observer's Picture Book of the Month. She also co-authored adult non-fiction The Mice Who Sing For S*x (and other weird tales from the world of science). She has worked as a writer, and broadcaster for two decades, and is best known for her 16 year stint as a DJ on Xfm. She has also written and co-directed a number of short films, including the award winning 'Snapshots', starring Paul Kaye and Mark Benton. She has, alongside Phoebe Barran, mounted a number of first class theatrical productions including The Tin Horizon at The503 and The Duke In Darkness at The Tabard.

Goblin

Goblin are an acclaimed theatre company known for their innovative use of original music. We create shows for all ages and have performed in lots of brilliant venues including runs at the Southbank Centre, National Theatre, Royal Albert Hall and Royal Exchange, Manchester, as well as co-productions with Little Angel Theatre, Polka Theatre, Watford Palace Theatre & Theatre by the Lake. As a creative team we're based in Scotland and England.

Curve

Curve is an award-winning producing theatre with a commitment to ensuring as many people as possible can access great art and culture. Each year, over two million people engage with Curve through performances in Leicester, across the UK and internationally. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, Curve has developed an international reputation for producing, presenting and touring a bold and diverse slate of musicals, plays, new work, and dance, which sits alongside a vibrant community and learning programme.

Recent Made at Curve productions and co-productions include: World Premieres Of Thomas Harris's The Silence Of The Lambs, adapted by Gina Gionfriddo (UK & Ireland Tour) and Rob Madge And Pippy Cleary's Bank Of Dave The Musical; acclaimed revivals of Educating Rita; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Kinky Boots (London Coliseum, European, UK and Ireland Tour); Inside American Pie; Legally Blonde (UK and Ireland Tour); The Sound Of Music; Aliens Love Panta Claus; Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf; Lost Atoms (UK Tour); A Chorus Line (Sadler's Wells, UK And Japan Tour); Muriel's Wedding; Sister Act (Dominion Theatre, Eventim Apollo, UK, Ireland and Australian Tours); My Fair Lady; Pirates Love Underpants (UK Tour); The Mountaintop (UK Tour); The Wizard Of Oz (London Palladium, UK And Ireland Tour); My Beautiful Laundrette (UK Tour); The Lion Inside (UK Tour); Come From Away (UK Tour); Grease (Dominion Theatre And UK Tour); Evita; The Owl Who Came For Christmas (UK Tour); An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical (UK Tour); 42nd Street (Sadler's Wells, UK Tour and Toronto); White Christmas (Dominion Theatre and UK Tour); Ride; Billy Elliot The Musical; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (UK Tour); The Color Purple (UK Tour); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (UK Tour); Metamorphosis (UK Tour); Sunset Boulevard (UK and Ireland Tour); The Jungle Book (UK and International Tour); The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber; Giraffes Can't Dance; West Side Story; On Your Feet! (London Coliseum and UK Tour) and The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ - The Musical (The Ambassadors Theatre). Streamed Productions Include The Color Purple and Sunset Boulevard.

Curve is supported using public funding by principal funder Arts Council England.

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