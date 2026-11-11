Linus Roache Departs OWAIN & HENRY at Wales Millennium Centre

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Linus Roache has departed from his previously announced role in Owain & Henry, starring Michael Sheen. According to a statement from the Wales Millennium Centre, the departure is due to illness. Nigel Barrett will take over the role of Henry.

"Sadly, Linus Roache has had to step away from Owain & Henry due to illness," the statement reads. "Celebrated actor Nigel Barrett will take over the role of Henry from now on. A winner of The Stage Award for Best Actor and the Samuel Beckett Theatre Award, Nigel's impressive theatre credits include Hamnet and Julius Caesar with the Royal Shakespeare Company."

"We want to say a huge thank you to Linus for his time and work on the show, and we send our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Owain & Henry is a new play by Gary Owen, his blank verse breathing life into the 15th century rebellion against the English crown by the outlaw Owain Glyndŵr. Michael Sheen will play the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales, clashing with King Henry IV in a battle which could lead to freedom for Wales and the end of England.

A Welsh National Theatre co-production with Wales Millennium Centre, Owain & Henry will run in its Donald Gordon Theatre - the second largest stage in Europe-with Pádraig Cusack as executive producer. Performances will run 5-28 November 2026.

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