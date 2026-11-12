Leeds Playhouse Reveals Spring/Summer 2027 Season Lineup

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Leeds Playhouse has revealed its full Spring/Summer 2027 programme, bringing together internationally acclaimed theatre, world-class dance, big-name comedy, family favourites and bold new voices from across the UK and beyond.

Joining the previously announced Leeds Playhouse productions of Romeo and Juliet, Sirens, The Secret Garden, Frankenstein and Little Shop of Horrors, the season welcomes a vibrant programme of visiting productions across the Quarry Theatre, Courtyard Theatre and Bramall Rock Void.

Visiting work this season features everything from contemporary dance and opera to gripping dramas, exhilarating family shows and some of the UK's best-loved comedians.

Artistic Director Tom Wright said: “Our Spring/Summer 2027 season is for the whole of Leeds. You might come for Ross Noble, an Agatha Christie or Little Shop of Horrors, and find a play like Managed Approach on the stage next door, telling a story from this city's own recent history. We want the Playhouse to be a place where all of that belongs to everyone who lives here. A city without a theatre is a city without a heart, and this season is full of heart.“

Highlights of the newly announced visiting programme include:

The season opens with a new staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time starring Joe McFadden (The Shawshank Redemption, Strictly Come Dancing) and Charlie Brooks (EastEnders, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), the internationally celebrated adaptation of Mark Haddon's bestselling novel, before comedy arrives in force with Chuckl Comedy Club headlined by Russell Kane, acclaimed comedian and cartoonist Henry Paker, and a two-night run from comedy legend Ross Noble.

Rufus Hound and Susie Blake star in the darkly comic thriller The Other Side of Murder, Agatha Christie's The Hollow arrives following sell-out tours of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, while audiences can also enjoy Rachel E. Thorn's comic noir spoof A Simply Beastly Murder and Opera North's Orpheus where Monteverdi's music meets Indian classical music.

Dance remains at the heart of the programme, with performances from Phoenix Dance Theatre with Sincerely, The Breakfast Club, National Youth Dance Company working with internationally renowned choreographer Hofesh Shechter for From England With Love, Northern Rascals presents Reviving Her, Ballet Black present Ballet Black: Unbound and Verve, the postgraduate company of Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Family audiences can enjoy balletLORENT's imaginative Hansel & Gretel and the Witch, the spectacular contemporary circus show RPM by Gorilla Circus, and Dog Man The Musical, based on the bestselling books by Dav Pilkey.

The season also showcases a wide range of contemporary theatre tackling urgent social issues, personal histories and questions of identity. Highlights include the acclaimed return of A Thousand Splendid Suns, adapted from Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel; Housemates, the inspiring true story of friendship and disability rights; Birmingham Rep's acclaimed production of Grimeboy created in association with Leeds Playhouse written by Casey Bailey and directed by Madeleine Kludje; Ad Infinitum's Until I Find You; and Open Aire Theatre's Managed Approach, which explores Leeds' first legalised red-light district.

The Courtyard Theatre programme continues with Wedding Fayre, a rebellious folk-punk musical from Graeae and Derby Theatre; Theatre Re's internationally celebrated The Nature of Forgetting; Blackeyed Theatre's new adaptation of The Turn of the Screw; Book of Darkness & Light's chilling Deepest Fears: Ghost Stories; Sh!t Theatre's riotous Evita Too; and Rhiannon Faith Company's powerful dance-theatre production Mary Mary.

In the Bramall Rock Void, audiences can discover some of the most exciting contemporary work on the touring circuit. Productions include Son of a Bitch, The Entertainers, and Staging the Archive: Black Theatre Makers in Britain, 1900-1948, a festival celebrating overlooked Black theatre-makers working in Britain during the first half of the twentieth century.

The programme also includes Coram Shakespeare Schools' Festival, bringing young performers from across the region to Leeds Playhouse, and Beyond the Sea, the latest production from Leeds-based company Bright Sparks.

Produced Productions In Spring/summer 2027 Include:

Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's timeless story of love and conflict, reimagined in a new co-production with Leeds Playhouse, ETT, Royal Lyceum Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse and directed by award-winning director Chelsea Walker; Sirens, a gripping new play about desire, secrecy and survival written and directed by Tom Wright; and The Secret Garden, a bold new adaptation by Linda Marshall Griffiths, directed by Amy Leach, reimagining the classic in contemporary Leeds through a young refugee's journey.

The season continues with Frankenstein, Mary Shelley's iconic tale in a striking new adaptation by Jeff James in a co-production with Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre Kingston exploring creation, humanity and the ethics of artificial intelligence, and Little Shop of Horrors, the cult musical returning in a vibrant new staging blending dark comedy with B-movie horror, directed by Associate Artistic Director Jamie Sophia Fletcher, produced by Leeds Playhouse in association with Oxford Playhouse.

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