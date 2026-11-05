Lauren Oakley, Charlotte Gooch, and More Will Lead CHICAGO 2027 UK and Ireland Tour

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Casting has been announced for the 2027 UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre from 5 February 2027.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Lauren Oakley will star as Roxie Hart, making her musical theatre debut, alongside two-time Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia as Billy Flynn. Award-winning soul singer Mica Paris and The X Factor winner Sam Bailey return to share the role of Mama Morton at selected venues. They are joined by Charlotte Gooch as Velma Kelly, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Amos Hart and R. Leonard as Mary Sunshine. Casting details for each venue can be found in the listings below.

The company is completed by Bethany Adamson, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Gabby Antrobus, Jamie Armour, Talia Duff, Harvey Fawcett, MARIE FINLAYSON, Sergio Giacomelli, Sam Holden, Aoife Kenny, Harrison Langham, Oliver Loades, Will Markendale, Gabrielle Parker, and Tanith Williams.

Lauren Oakley is best known as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. Her further credits include the Strictly Come Dancing Live! UK arena tour, the UK tour of Strictly The Professionals, Burn the Floor at Sadler’s Wells and the international tour, the UK and Ireland tour of Him & Me/ Together with Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice and This Is Me/ Made in Italy with Giovanni Pernice.

Adam Garcia recently starred as Frank Famer in the UK and International tour of the hit musical The Bodyguard. His other musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles. His other theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked, The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds, Damien Karras in The Exorcist, Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler’s Wells production of 42nd Street and Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.

Mica Paris, M.B.E is the queen of British Soul and one of Britain’s most versatile and beloved entertainers, with a diverse and award-winning career as a recording artist, actress, best-selling author and broadcaster. Her many stage credits include the role of Mama Morton in Chicago, as well as West End productions of Fame: The Musical, Mama I Want To Sing, The Vagina Monologues, Sweet Lorraine and the UK tour of Love Me Tender.

Sam Bailey can currently be seen as Debbie in Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 Arena. Her other theatre credits include the role of Mama Morton in Chicago, Betty Simpson in Fat Friends the Musical, Mrs Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and April Devonshire in NOW… That’s What I Call A Musical. Sam Rose to national prominence winning The X Factor in 2013. Her debut single Skyscraper became the UK Christmas Number One, followed by her chart-topping album The Power of Love.

Charlotte Gooch’s theatre credits include the role of Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre, Kathy Selden in Singin’ In The Rain at Sadler’s Wells and on tour, Alex Owens in the international tour of Flashdance, Tina Sparkle in Strictly Ballroom at the Piccadilly Theatre, Dale Tremont in Top Hat at the Aldwych Theatre and on tour, Penny Johnson in Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre and on tour, Bombalurina in the European tour of CATS and Patty Simcox in Grease on tour.

Jonathan Dryden Taylor’s theatre credits include the UK and European tour of Kinky Boots, My Fair Lady at Curve Leicester, Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London Tide, The Normal Heart, As You Like It, Our Country’s Good, Light Shining In Buckinghamshire, King Lear, Othello and The Captain of Kopenick all at The National Theatre, The Wizard of Oz at Curve Leicester and the London Palladium and Billy Elliot at Curve Leicester.

R. Leonard makes their professional debut in Chicago.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO’s sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history, now celebrating 30 Razzle Dazzling years on Broadway.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 35 million people, grossed over $1.8 billion has played over 36,000 performances.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Chicago UK and Ireland Tour – 2027 Tour Listings

FRIDAY 5 – SATURDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2027

NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

TUESDAY 16 – SATURDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2027

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

https://theatreroyal.com/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

MONDAY 22 – SATURDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2027

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

https://www.wmc.org.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

TUESDAY 2 – SATURDAY 6 MARCH 2027

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/venues/lyceum

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

WEDNESDAY 24 – SATURDAY 27 MARCH 2027

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

MONDAY 29 – SATURDAY 3 APRIL 2027

Newcastle Theatre ROYAL

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 APRIL 2027

BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE

https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

MONDAY 10 – SATURDAY 15 MAY 2027

GLASGOW KING’S THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 MAY 2027

HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/venues/his-majestys-theatre/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MAY 2027

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

MONDAY 31 MAY – SATURDAY 5 JUNE 2027

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 JUNE 2027

BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/venue/opera-house/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

MONDAY 14 – SATURDAY 19 JUNE 2027

NOTTINGHAM CONCERT HALL

https://trch.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

MONDAY 21 – SATURDAY 26 JUNE 2027

ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

TUESDAY 29 JUNE – SATURDAY 10 JULY 2027

BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 JULY 2027

SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

https://www.cliffspavilion.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

MONDAY 19 – SATURDAY 25 JULY 2027

EASTBOURNE CONGRESS THEATRE

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venues/congress-theatre

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the role of Roxie Hart to be announced.

TUESDAY 27 JULY – SATURDAY 7 AUGUST 2027

Birmingham Hippodrome

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey (27 – 31 July) and Mica Paris (3 – 7 August).

Casting for the role of Roxie Hart to be announced.

MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 14 AUGUST 2027

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

https://norwichtheatre.org/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 16 – SATURDAY 21 AUGUST 2027

THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 23 – SATURDAY 28 AUGUST 2027

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST

https://www.goh.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Mica Paris.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

TUESDAY 31 AUGUST – SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 2027

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 6 – SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2027

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/.

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 13 – SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2027

HALL FOR CORNWALL, TRURO

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 20 – SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2027

NEW THEATRE OXFORD

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 27 SEPTEMBER – SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2027

HULL NEW THEATRE

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/hull-new-theatre

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 4 – SATURDAY 9 OCTOBER 2027

VENUE CYMRU, LLANDUDNO

https://venuecymru.co.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 11 – SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER 2027

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 18 – SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER 2027

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

https://marlowetheatre.com/

ON SALE SOON

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 25 – SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER 2027

ORCHARD THEATRE, DARTFORD

https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.



MONDAY 1 – SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2027

WOKING THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre-woking/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 8 – SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2027

EVERYMAN THEATRE CHELTENHAM

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

MONDAY 15 – SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2027

REGENT THEATRE, STOKE ON TRENT

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre-stoke-on-trent/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

TUESDAY 23 – SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2027

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

The role of Mama Morton will be played by Sam Bailey.

Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn to be announced.

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