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Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast – the complete recording of Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil & Schönberg's musical – has been released in vinyl, on Friday 20 November, on a 3LP trifold transparent colour edition, across Europe and ex-US territories. It will be released shortly thereafter in the US.

On 29 May 2026, First Night Records released Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast –– through streaming and digital platforms and as a double CD, blending the pristine quality of a studio album with the excitement of a live recording. All are available at w.lnk.to/lesmis40PR.

The company of The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast includes Killian Donnelly (Valjean), Bradley Jaden (Javert), Katie Hall (Fantine), Shan Ako (Eponine), Adam Gillen (Thénardier), Marina Prior (Madame Thénardier), Beatrice Penny-Touré(Cosette), Jac Yarrow (Marius), and James D. Gish (Enjolras).

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the hit songs; “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” and many more. Running for over 40 years, it reigns as the longest-running musical in West End history. Les Misérables has been seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 57 countries and in 22 languages.

Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast digital album and CD edition feature a full-colour 24-page booklet with production photography and liner notes by producer Cameron Mackintosh, writers Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and theatre journalist Dominic Cavendish.

The show features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. The show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. This new recording was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe and Cameron Mackintosh.

Against the sweeping backdrop of 19th-century France, this epic tale of redemption and the resilience of the human spirit follows Jean Valjean's quest for a new life, pursued by the relentless shadows of his past.

The West End production of Les Misérables is now in its 42nd year at London's Sondheim Theatre. It has won over 300 major awards around the world, among which 5 Olivier Awards (including a special recognition award in April 2025), 8 Tony Awards, 5 Helpmann Awards, and more recently Best West End Show at the 2026 WhatsOnStage Awards, with the movie winning 3 Oscars.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with original costume design by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume design by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & 59 Studio, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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