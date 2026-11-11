King's Head Theatre to Stage Two World Premieres and More in Spring 2027 Season

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King's Head Theatre has announced its Spring 2027 season, bringing together bold new writing, distinctive voices and some of the most acclaimed productions from the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, alongside the return of established audience favourites.

Running from January to May 2027, the season features two world premieres, award-winning international theatre, comedy and queer storytelling, reflecting the venue's commitment to championing emerging talent alongside established artists and companies.

The season also sees the return of two audience favourites, both opening the theatre's 2027 programme in January with a comedic bang.

God Is a Woman: The Musical

Following its previous success at the venue, BAFTA Breakthrough comedian Luisa Omielan returns with God Is a Woman: The Musical (5 – 9 January). Drawing on her acclaimed stand-up special of the same name, the one-woman show reimagines the Bible from a female perspective, placing Mary Magdalene centre stage. Combining Omielan's trademark comedy with music and audience participation, the show offers an irreverent retelling of a familiar story, asking what might have happened had women been responsible for writing it. Best known for her stand-up hits What Would Beyoncé Do?!, Am I Right Ladies?! and Politics for Bitches, Omielan returns to London following a year spent developing the production in the United States.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story

Also returning is Awkward Prods' international hit Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story (19 – 31 January), celebrating its fifth anniversary. Combining drag, puppetry, multimedia, audience participation and outrageous comedy, the production invites audiences to join Diana in heaven as she recounts a gloriously unconventional version of her extraordinary life. The show has won multiple awards and played to sold-out audiences internationally. Created by Awkward Prods, the company behind Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella and The Fit Prince, the production continues the company's distinctive celebration of queer joy and irreverent storytelling. Awkward Prods will also be bringing back their first original show how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'Cats' for two special nights only, to be announced soon.

King's Head Theatre will be premiering two new pieces of work.

Fault

The first production, Fault (3 – 28 March), is a gripping new psychological thriller by Tom Ratcliffe (Evelyn, Wreckage). Set in the high-stakes world of professional tennis, the play follows an openly gay player on the brink of breaking into the world's top ten, whose career is threatened when a former best friend returns with a dangerous secret. Exploring ambition, betrayal and match-fixing, Fault asks how far someone will go to win, and what they will sacrifice to stay at the top. Ratcliffe returns to King's Head Theatre following his work as director of Breeding during the venue's inaugural season in its new home, and his earlier association with the theatre as a guest artistic director.

Saving Alan Turing

Keith Johnston, The Spontaneity Shop and Luminous Entertainment Group is set to present Saving Alan Turing (21 April – 30 May, press night 28 April), a new play by Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky, whose previous collaborations The Gang of Three and In the Print have enjoyed sold-out runs and critical acclaim at King's Head Theatre as well as a recent UK tour. Exploring the final 18 months of the life of pioneering mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing, the witty and moving historical drama examines his unlikely friendship with psychiatrist Dr Franz Greenbaum, and the persecution he faced as a gay man in 1950s Britain. Marking the writing duo's third production at the venue, the play brings the story of one of Britain's most fascinating and brilliant historical figures, exploring his extraordinary intellect, personal struggles and enduring legacy.

Directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Dominic Brennan, casting by Harry Gilbert, General Management James Quaife for Luminous Entertainment Group, Saving Alan Turing reunites the creative team behind The Gang of Three. Casting is to be announced.

Alongside these two premieres, King's Head Theatre will present a programme of acclaimed productions from the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, continuing its longstanding commitment to championing distinctive voices and bringing celebrated Fringe work to London audiences.

For Dolores

Among the highlights is For Dolores (31 March – 17 April), presented by Olivier Award-winning Irish theatre company Fishamble. Written by Eva O'Connor and directed by Jim Culleton, the award-winning play enjoyed sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Galway International Arts Festival, and was named among Rolling Stone UK's top Fringe picks. Following Mo and Réaltín, two women whose intense friendship develops during their university years, the play explores the complicated landscape of love, motherhood, friendship and the mistakes that shape our lives.

Combining sharp humour with an emotionally charged examination of relationships and responsibility, For Dolores won Summerhall's Bragi Award at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Stand Up If You're Here Tonight

Making its London premiere is Stand Up If You're Here Tonight (3 – 21 February), written by Olivier Award-nominated playwright John Kolvenbach and starring Jim Ortlieb. This intimate and unconventional solo performance follows a man desperate for human connection, who finds himself turning to the audience as he grapples with isolation, uncertainty and the search for meaning. Blending humour and vulnerability, the production offers a moving exploration of life, love and loss, inviting audiences into an experience that challenges the boundaries between performer and spectator.

Furniture Boys

Emily Weitzman's acclaimed solo comedy Furniture Boys (25 – 27 February) also joins the programme following successful runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Off-Broadway's SoHo Playhouse. Recommended by The New York Times and awarded four stars by The Guardian, the surreal production transforms boyfriends into futons and breakups into broken chairs, combining theatre, clowning, spoken word and the unlikely setting of a furniture showroom. Through its inventive humour, Weitzman explores relationships, memory and impermanence, asking what, if anything, is built to last.

The Great British Pub Ride

Completing the Fringe programme are comedy duo Thinking Drinkers (9 – 21 March), bringing their hilarious new tasting show, The Great British Pub Ride. Inspired by their epic 1,000-mile tandem ride from Land's End to John O'Groats, this poignant, pedal-powered adventure celebrates Britain's beautiful yet beleaguered boozers. Blending comedy, drinks history and five free first-class drinks for every audience member, the award-winning duo and Fringe favourites, familiar from ITV's This Morning, deliver an uplifting, chamois-cream-smeared love letter to great British 'local' and its enduring place in our culture.

Amber Massie-Blomfield, Interim CEO, said, “As we close the year with King's Head Theatre's annual pantomime and look ahead to a fresh Spring 2027 season, it's clear that the quality, creativity and ambition of the theatre continue to grow. We are so thrilled to be able to champion new voices, new stories and new perspectives, while creating opportunities for artists to take risks, experiment and bring exciting new work to the stage. At the heart of King's Head Theatre is a belief in the power of theatre to surprise, challenge and bring people together, and I'm incredibly proud of the team and the artists who make that possible.”

Zoe Weldon, Senior Producer and Programmer, said, “I'm incredibly excited to announce our Spring 2027 Season. We're kicking off the year with a comedic bang, bringing some much-needed laughter to the January blues, before moving into a fantastic programme of bold new writing and some of the very best work to emerge from the Edinburgh Fringe 2026. There really is something for everyone this season.

It's a real privilege to see King's Head Theatre continuing to grow, building relationships with such an exciting range of talented artists, producers and creatives. As we enter our fourth year in our new home, I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come and excited about what lies ahead. None of this would be possible without our brilliant, dedicated and hardworking team, whose passion and commitment make it all happen.”

King's Head Theatre continues to champion ambitious new writing, LGBTQ+ voices and artists at different stages of their careers. From established playwrights returning to the venue with new work to acclaimed international companies and innovative Fringe productions, the Spring 2027 programme reflects the theatre's longstanding commitment to presenting culturally relevant, provocative and entertaining work.

As part of its commitment to making theatre accessible to the widest possible audience, King's Head Theatre continues to offer Pay What You Can performances and affordable ticketing initiatives, alongside its KHT Artists Club, Under 35s Membership and local N1 Membership.

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