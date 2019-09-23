Kiln Theatre Announces The Full Schedule For Their Community Day

Kiln Theatre throw open their doors to the local community for a day of free special events on 28 September.

From 10am the building will be open to the public for free cinema, music, specially curated backstage tours and a variety of events for children, as well as the exhibition - A Thousand Hands: Legacies and Futures of Care in Brent, and a performance of The Seven Ages of Patience by Chinonyerem Odimba - the centrepiece of Kiln Theatre's A Friendly Society, their National Heritage Lottery-supported project aimed to open up the theatre, its heritage and the local history of Brent to both its existing audiences and the wider community.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, said today, "Following the success of our community day last year, where over 500 people came into the building, I am really excited to announce our next one. As we are gearing towards the end of the two year long, National Lottery Heritage Funded project A Friendly Society, we are having this day as a celebration of Brent and the people who make up our local community. Please come along!"

A Thousand Hands: Legacies and Futures of Care in Brent is free exhibition, curated by Rachel Dedman, celebrates how different communities have cared for one another across the years and some of the challenges they have faced. From the 19th Century to today, it tells the story of activism, the arts, The Foresters Friendly Society and the history of the NHS and nursing in Brent - with some extra surprises!

Join a backstage building tour to explore the stage and backstage of the theatre as well as the history of the building and local community. Each Heritage Storyteller has created their own unique tour that will delve into their first-hand experience of the building and Brent. The team of volunteers have creatively worked alongside director and professional storyteller Nick Cassenbaum to bring to life these new and untold stories. Audiences will be led through the new theatre and discover what it means to the people who come here.

Please be aware that each tour is different, and will last between 20-30 minutes. Book now via the box office to reserve a place.

The Seven Ages Of Patience

A Community Play by Chinonyerem Odimba

2.30pm - sold out, returns only

Director Katie Posner; Designer Lily Arnold; Lighting Designer: Zoe Spurr

Composers and Sound Designers: Ben & Max Ringham

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Amal (a Saïd Foundation Programme),

The Seven Ages of Patience is inspired by research, historic events and first-hand accounts from local residents. Directed by Katie Posner, the production will see over 100 people aged 11 to 77 years old from the local areas take to the Kiln Theatre stage from 25 to 28 September. All tickets for all performances are free, and the matinee performance on the Saturday will form part of a community day when the theatre will be open throughout the day for free activities for children, workshops, a free family screening in the cinema and an exhibition.

Spanning eight decades, The Seven Ages of Patience is an epic, contemporary myth that tells the stories of hundreds through one woman's experience of the good and more difficult moments that have defined modern Brent, and British history.

This new play for the community sets out to prove that, despite experiencing times of adversity and intolerance, ordinary people can have an extraordinary impact.

Schedule

10.30am - Disney's Robin Hood free screening

10.45am - Free backstage building tours (every 15 mins)

2.30pm - The Seven Ages of Patience free performance (sold out - returns only)

From 10am - 2.30pm

Walk-in children's drama games

Mosaic Tiles - show us with a drawing what 'care' means to you

Face-Painting

Crash Bang Wallop What a Picture! - Take a photo in a costume

Board Games

Exhibition - A Thousand Hands: Legacies and Futures of Care in Brent

Tombola with prizes including Kiln Theatre tickets, tasty treats and many more





