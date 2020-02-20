Kate Fleetwood to Play Cruella de Vil in 101 DALMATIONS Musical at Open Air Theatre

Actress Kate Fleetwood will be on the hunt for puppies this year as she steps into the fabulous shoes of the classic villain Cruella de Vil in a new musical adaptation of 101 Dalmations.

According to The Daily Mail, Fleetwood joins the new musical, penned by Zinnie Harris and Douglas Hodge.

Timothy Sheader will direct the production, which is set to begin performances at Open Air Theatre on May 16.

101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring the most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies.

Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.





