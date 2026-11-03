Jordan Luke Gage's REDCLIFFE to Transfer to the West End

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Jordan Luke Gage's new musical Redcliffe will transfer to the West End. The production will play the Criterion Theatre for 12 weeks only with performances from Thursday 28 January and press night on Thursday 4 February. Tickets go on sale at 12 noon on Thursday 5 November.

The musical was first presented at the Turbine Theatre as part of MTFestUK 2024 followed by eight sold out performances of a workshop presentation at The Other Palace. MTFest is an annual festival workshopping and showcasing new musicals, produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and The Other Palace.

The first full production was presented for a limited season at Southwark Playhouse this summer, garnering critical acclaim with WhatsOnStage calling it “a masterpiece of a musical” and The Guardian praising the show as “charming, funny and devastating”.

Jordan's work on Redcliffe was recognised at this year's The Stage Debut Awards, where he won the award for Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer.

Jordan (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers, &Juliet) will be reprising his acclaimed performance as William Critchard for the West End transfer. He commented:

“I am beyond thrilled that Redcliffe is transferring to the West End, giving us the chance to share this story with even more people. Our run at Southwark Playhouse was incredibly special, and the response deeply moving. I'm excited to build on that momentum, challenge perspectives, open hearts and spark meaningful conversations. The Criterion Theatre is the perfect home for Redcliffe, allowing us to expand the world we've created while preserving the intimacy and sense of community at the heart of the show."

Jenny Seagrove, Chairperson of the Bill Kenwright Group, commented, "We've been involved with Redcliffe since its very first presentation at our annual musical incubator, MTFest.Even in those early stages, it was clear that Jordan had created something truly special, and it has been a joy to watch the show evolve over the past two and a half years. Redcliffe reflects our ongoing commitment to championing outstanding new writing alongside our portfolio of established titles. At a time when so many musicals are built around existing IP, what makes Redcliffe truly exciting is that Jordan has created an entirely original new musical. Redcliffe also reunites us with our Heathers co-producer, Paul Taylor-Mills, and we couldn't be more delighted to be bringing this remarkable musical to the West End together. The Criterion Theatre, one of the West End's most intimate venues, is the perfect place for audiences to experience the show's heart, humour and emotional power up close. At Southwark Playhouse, people laughed, cried and embraced it wholeheartedly, and we can't wait for West End audiences to do the same.”

Set against the backdrop of 18th century England, Redcliffe is inspired by the haunting love story of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol. This epic tale of forbidden love is charming, funny and devastating as two men find love in a world determined to keep them apart.

William, a man from humble beginnings, is swept up in a hurricane of passion and danger when he meets Richard, a sailor visiting the town. As suspicion grows and prejudice threatens to tear them apart, William and Richard must decide how much they are willing to risk for the chance to live - and love - freely.

Redcliffe is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Emma Woods, set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Martin Hanly, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, associate musical supervisor and orchestrations by Ben Tomalin with additional orchestrations by Ben Ferguson, associate lighting designer is Matt Hockley and casting by Will Burton.

Further casting to be announced soon.

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