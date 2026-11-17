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Academy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee John Malkovich (Wild Horse Nine) and Rosalind Eleazar (Misty Green, Slow Horses) will star in Rebecca Reid's new play History directed by Olivier Award-nominee Matthew Dunster (Hangmen, The Hunger Games) running for a strictly limited season at Wyndham's Theatre (a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre) from 17 May – 7 August 2027. More than 5,000 tickets at £30 or under will be available throughout the run, including a weekly £30 ticket lottery. Further casting to be announced.

Produced by Fiery Angel and Kater Gordon, History is about the stories we tell and who gets to tell them. This witty and thought-provoking West End debut from Rebecca Reid is about a woman looking back to find her way forward.

Wren used to have a vibrant, creative life. Then came the baby, the sleepless nights, the doomscrolling. She does something reckless: she calls James, the ex who once defined her, and invites him to lunch only to discover that the story she thought was finished is still being written.

John Malkovich said: “I couldn't be more delighted to start work in the months to come on this fascinating new play, opposite Rosalind Eleazar and directed by Matthew Dunster. I can't wait. Rebecca Reid has written something rare - a play that is complex and profoundly human.”

Rosalind Eleazar said: “Rebecca's writing is phenomenal. Nuanced and real. I am drawn to stories that live in the grey area of life, where multiple truths can exist. Wren is a deeply conflicted woman, trying to navigate her life, impacted by consequences from her past. The prospect of working with John has long been a dream of mine and so bringing this story to life with this team is super exciting.”

Rebecca Reid said: “History is a play about the wrestling match between your past self and your current self, and the way it shapes the people who love us — for the better or for the worse. It's a funny, sexy and provocative story about marriage, power, escapism, motherhood and making bad, selfish, delicious choices.”

Matthew Dunster said: “The confidence and skill in Rebecca's writing grabbed hold of me within the first couple of pages. As the danger and comedy of the play's arguments unfolded, I realised I was privileged to have been sent this bold piece. The next challenge was to match it with actors whose own grace, power, and dexterity match that of the play's. Enter John Malkovich and Rosalind Eleazar. John brings the heft of greatness. Rosalind is electrifying on stage and screen. I feel very lucky to be working with this team on Rebecca's play. I really cannot wait.”

Biographies

John Malkovich is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, producer and director whose singular body of work has established him as one of the most distinctive and versatile performers of his generation. A founding member of Chicago's legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Malkovich has built an acclaimed career spanning film, television and theatre. Malkovich currently stars in Academy Award-winning writer-director Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine which is out in cinemas now. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has delivered unforgettable performances receiving Academy Award nominations for Places in the Heart and In The Line of Fire. His remarkable body of work also includes Dangerous Liaisons, Empire of the Sun, Being John Malkovich, Rounders, Burn After Reading, Con Air, Red, Shadow of the Vampire, Ripley's Game, and Of Mice and Men, as well as television series including The New Pope, Billions, Space Force, among many others.

Rosalind Eleazar is best known for playing Louisa Guy in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series Slow Horses which is now in production for an upcoming seventh season. She currently stars as the titular lead role in A24's acclaimed feature Misty Green for which she has earned several honours for her performance, including Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Performer Award, the Hamptons International Film Festival's Flyte Breakthrough Performer Award, Mill Valley Film Festival's MVFF Award for Breakthrough Performance, Middleburg Film Festival's Breakthrough Actor Award, Variety's 10 Actors to Watch honour at the Newport Beach Film Festival, and SCAD Savannah Film Festival's Breakthrough Award.

On stage, Eleazar most recently appeared opposite Ralph Fiennes in Small Hotel at Theatre Royal Bath. Her theatre credits also include Uncle Vanya (Harold Pinter) alongside Toby Jones and Aimee Lou Wood, for which she won the Clarence Derwent Award for her performance; The Starry Messenger opposite Matthew Broderick at Wyndham's Theatre; Plaques And Tangles at The Royal Court Theatre; and The House Of Bernarda Alba at The National Theatre alongside Harriet Walter.

Rebecca Reid is an established author, screenwriter and journalist. She has written novels including Perfect Liars, Truth Hurts, Two Wrongs and The Will, and the non-fiction book The Power of Rude. With an MA in Creative Writing from Royal Holloway, History is Rebecca's West End debut as a playwright.

Matthew Dunster is an Olivier Award-nominated theatre director, film director and writer. Previously an actor, he has directed or written over sixty theatre shows, often with major national companies including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare's Globe, The Bridge, as well as directing on the West End, Broadway and internationally. Some of his recent and upcoming theatre credits include 2:22 A Ghost Story (West End) The Hunger Games on Stage (Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre) and coming up in 2027, The Kings Ransom (The Donmar). Matthew has been nominated for four Olivier Awards, and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony Awards.

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