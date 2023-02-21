Joanna Pickering's BAD VICTIMS to Return to the London Stage in March

Bad Victims, written and performed, by award-wining Joanna Pickering, and directed by Erica Gould (world premiers of Neil LaBute and Theresa Rebeck) returns to stage, with its original cast, at The Courtyard Theatre, London by popular demand, adding two special dates on March 14th and 15th.

Inspired by Pickering's sold out shows in Paris and New York, the play is a dark thriller centered around explosive gender power dynamics, sex and crime.

Bad Victims sold out its shows in it's first development production and received strong audience acclaim. The work is considered to be as powerful as when The Vagina Monologues came to The West End.

The play is a brutal, hilarious and emotional roller-coaster ride that follows three women's struggles, their decision making and unpredictable reactions, in the aftermath of violent encounters. Bad Victims is not only important and timely but, more so, unexpected, unsettling, laugh-out-loud funny, and hard hitting. [*explicit trigger warning for implied sexual assault/language 18+ yrs, or 16-18 yrs PG]

Described as both nuanced and provocative, Bad Victims picks up where psychological thrillers like Promising Young Woman and Anatomy of a Scandal left off. Pickering's writing is Sarah Kane meets Noel Coward with the deviousness of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to flip a scenario on its head.

Pickering's Bad Victims sees the same cast return to stage, lead by award-winning actress Joanna Pickering (Lady Macbeth, Eve Ensler's Vagina monologues, Pickering's Truth Lies and Deception) and alongside Richard Emerson (Chess, ENO Coliseum, West End, Alain Boublil's Manhattan Parisienne, A Chorus of Disapproval directed by Trevor Nunn, West End), Georgia Christodoulou (Romeo and Juliet, Midsummer Scene Festival) alongside Kyle Titterton (TV series Sons of Spielberg), Eugenia Kuzmina (Woody Allen Fading Gigolo, Rock The Kasbah, Bad Moms, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, Spy City, True Blood, New Girl), Dara Seitzman (Twelfth Night, Grease), Lera Savannah (Rada, Macbeth) and Aoife Scott (The National Youth Theatre).

The workshop is a playwright and directorial collaboration to explore a re-conceived, single cohesive evening of theatre, under the experience and incisive directorial vision of Erica Gould.

This next workshop is a chance for those who missed out on tickets to preview the work, and for audiences, who already attended, to see how their input shaped the playwright's work further.

The Courtyard Theatre is known as one of London's most vibrant theatre and live music venues. It presents an intimate space for established performers, and endeavors to discover the best new playwrights, directors, and companies from a wide range of backgrounds. The theatre also provides a venue to nurture, support, and mentor rising talent, while their career, or play, is in the early stages of development.

The Courtyard Theatre say they are, "excited to re-house this daring and timely work. The play is intimate and our black box theatre is perfect to showcase, and when the work was received powerfully by our audiences the first time."

The play is sponsored by On Kew Gardens, a prime film and TV shoot location in London, available to book at: www.onkewlondon.com and with producer Tiffany Newton of Piper films, UK.

CAST (in order of appearance)

Joanna Pickering................Jane

Richard Emerson...............Jay

Aoife Scott........................Layla

Lera Savannah..................Zurie

Georgia Christodoulou........Jade

Lisa Depuis.......................Harriet

Eugenia Kuzmina...............Rosie

Kyle Titterton....................Marcus Meekus

Dara Seitzman...................Fi

Joanna Pickering

(Playwright, Actress) Joanna is an award-winning actress and writer. Her plays have sold out in New York, Paris and London, and are stocked in The Drama Book Shop, NY. In 2022, Bad Victims ran at The Courtyard Theatre in London, directed by Erica Gould (Neil LaBute/Theresa Rebeck) starring Pickering and Richard Emerson (West End Chess, ENO Coliseum). The play was described as Sarah Kane meets Noel Coward. The Endgame pre-viewed off-Broadway at New Perspective Theatre, directed by Illana Stein (awarded for excellence in directing) and in Paris, at The Big Funk Company. In 2021, Truth, Lies and Deceptions sold out its full production, at Le Pave D'Orsay Theatre, in Paris, with Joanna performing a lead role, and receiving national press, and strong reviews for her performance. It first staged in NY as a reading with Caroline Aaron (Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Dan Lauria (Lombardi) with artistic director Christine Cirker (FAB women/Barrow Group). The play is now published by Next Stage Press alongside a roster of Tony award-winning playwrights and emerging playwrights. Joanna's debut award-winning play, Beach Break, is adapted for series with an Academy award-winning team. It was awarded mentor Kelly Edwards (then VP HBO). Her debut film, Boardwalk screened at The Anthology Film Archives in 2019, and was nominated for best film and best suspense thriller at NY Web Fest. Joanna has worked as a script consultant for the industry's leading talent and award-winning scripts. As an actor, in 2022, Joanna won Best Actress at Los Angeles film Awards and The Actors Awards for her work on Diva. She has performed many lead roles in independent films, as well as smaller roles in TV (eg. alongside Benedict Cumberbatch/see imdb), stage credits include Lady Macbeth, after training at Lee Strasberg. Joanna is a member of Theatre 68, International Centre of Women Playwrights, The League of Professional Theatre Women, SAG and is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and Talented in Paris.

(Director, Fight Choreographer) has directed the world premieres of Neil LaBute's plays autobahn and Stand Up (with Mos Def), SpeakEasy by writers including Theresa Rebeck and Rajiv Joseph (Joe's Pub/Public Theater), Troilus and Cressida (NY Stage & Film), and Dirty Paki Lingerie, which she developed with writer/solo performer Aizzah Fatima (Cherry Lane, 59E59, The Flea, Toronto, Edinburgh, Turkmenistan through the US State Dept, UK tour) and which has been featured in The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, and on Radio 4's Woman's Hour. Other productions include the US premiere of Me Cago en Dios/Holy Crap by Inigo Ramirez de Haro (La MaMa), Max and the Truffle Pig (NYMF), What Light From Darkness Grows by Janine Carter (w/ Phylicia Rashad and Harry Lennix), At War: American Playwrights Respond to Iraq (Bleecker Street Theater/The Fire Dept). As director/fight choreographer: Troilus and Cressida (NY Stage & Film), The Rover (Bank Street Theatre), Pericles (NJ Shakespeare), As You Like It (Shakespeare Theatre ACA), Emmett: Down in My Heart by Clare Coss about the 1955 murder of Emmett Till, her adaptation of The Beggar's Opera. As adaptor/director: the music-theatre pieces More Between Heaven and Earth (w/ Melissa Errico, Matthew Modine, Kathleen Chalfant, Campbell Scott), The Heirs of Tantalus, Exodus: Dreams of the Promised Land (w/ Reg E. Cathey), Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria (La Pietra in Florence), and Battalia w/ dancers from NYC Ballet (Salon/Sanctuary Concerts-The Fire Dept). Fight choreography for screen includes the award-winning film Eggs and Soldiers and the upcoming Above the Sunset.

theatre work includes Chess (ENO Coliseum, West End); Alain Boublil's new musical Manhattan Parisienne (The Other Palace); A Chorus of Disapproval directed by Trevor Nunn (West End); Homer in Monteverdi's il ritorno d'ulisse in patria at La Pietra, Florence; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Wilton's Music Hall; Les Enfants Terribles' The Vaudevillains (Assembly, Edinburgh); the British premiere of Eugene O'Neill's The First Man (Jermyn Street Theatre); Adolphus Cousins in Major Barbara (West 52nd St Theatre, NYC); Florian Zeller's The Lie (Vienna); Uncle Maroye (Marin Držic Theatre, Gdansk Shakespeare Festival); Friar Laurence in Romeo and Juliet (Fort Lovrijenac, Dubrovnik and Bermuda). Extensive repertory in the UK at Salisbury, Northampton, Basingstoke, Harrogate, Colchester, Chipping Norton, Southwold & Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds and Hornchurch. Film includes the The Last Photograph directed by Danny Huston; Not For Sale directed by Alejandro Sanchez and Miriam, Radio, and the The First Man directed by Hardeep Giani.

Georgia Christodoulou

trained at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and graduated in 2017. Theatre credits include: Romeo and Juliet (Midsummer Scene Festival 2021/2019), Repeat After Me (Birmingham Rep Foundry Festival 2019), Uncle Maroye: Re-Examined (Marin Držic Theatre 2019), A Family Affair (Vienna's English Theatre 2018), A Suffragette Story (Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery 2018), The Dutch Lady (Shakespeare Institute 2017), Blood Wedding (RBC 2017), Punk Rock (RBC 2017), The Merchant of Venice (RBC 2016), Tell Me About Your Ex (The Old Joint Stock Theatre 2014/2013), I Love You, Goodbye (The Old Joint Stock Theatre 2013).

Eugenia Kuzmina

is a Russian-American actress, comedian, and model. She was training to be a professional ice skater when at 13 years old she was pulled out from a group of kids in her school to appear in a Russian version of SNL "Eralash." She was then cast to appear in Chuck Norris film, but couldn't leave the country due to visa issues. After appearing in commercials for Coca Cola, L'Oréal and Wrigleys in Moscow, she was noticed by a scout at Nathalie Models Europe. She signed a contract and moved to Paris at 15 to work with such brands as Cartier, Dior, Armani, Hermes, Loreal, Vogue among many others. After Ford Models, then IMG resigned her contract and moved her to the US, she was noticed by Rodrigo Prieto (cinematographer "Wolf Of Wall Street," "Babel") to appear in his directorial debut opposite Elle Fanning "Likeness." The movie was screened at Tribeca Film Festival and received excellent reviews. John Turturro cast Eugenia to play opposite him in a film with Woody Allen "Fading Gigolo." Recently Eugenia worked opposite Bill Murray in "Rock The Kasbah", Milla Kunis and Christina Applegate in "Bad Moms ", Guy Ritchie's " The Gentlemen ". Eugenia's Tv credits include " Spy City ", "True Blood," "New Girl," "Castle," "The Comeback," "Lady Dynamite"," Tour De Pharmacy ", etc. Eugenia is very passionate about comedy and writes and performs Stand Up regularly at The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. Kuzmina resides in Los Angeles with her husband Bill Block ( Miramax CEO ) and three children.

Lisa Depuis

is an English actress and singer who trained at The University of West London and IDENTITY (IDSA). Lisa has just finished recording as lead in comedy pilot sitcom 'Falling Flat' directed by Karl Rooney (Citizen Khan, Mrs brown's boys) opposite Janice connolly which is awaiting production. Further credits include work as guest lead on 'Doctors' (BBC) lead in comedy pilot 'Vines' (ITV) opposite Steve Furst, Horror film 'Catflap' directed by J.P Davidson and award winning short 'The Visitor' playing alongside Jane Asher and Anna Wilson-Jones. Lisa can also be seen in the UK GOV advert 'ENOUGH!' for violence against woman, and singing lead in the ITV 'Cinch' adverts. Alongside acting, Lisa is also a professional singer who regularly tours with her band 'Bloody Mary' and works as a session singer for various in-house productions. Some of her musical theatre credits include; lead in comedy musical 'Snow White & the Whole Grimm Affair' Edinburgh and Brighton fringe also 'Our House' as Angie Morton with Studio 7. Theatre work incudes 'Measure for Measure' and 'Weak Edward' at The Rose Bankside directed by Brice Stratford and 'You can't take it with you' playing Rheba at the Bridewell Theatre.

Lera Savannah

is a Russian/Nigerian actor and former model who recently relocated back to the United Kingdom after beginning her professional acting career in the United States, where she primarily focused on film and television after completing a theatre minor at Northeastern University. Lera's recent training credits include the Stella Adler Training Studio (LA/NY), Identity School of Acting (IDSA, London) and MN Acting Studio (NY). Prior to this, Lera received a merit and distinction at LAMDA and RADA. Lera also won two bronze medals at the Woodley Festival of Theatre and Arts. Lera's recent theatre credits include Macbeth (The Underlings Theatre).

grew up in Michigan and lived in New York City for 11 years before moving to England. US credits include: Brecht's Man is Man (Leocadia Begbick) with The Prospect Theatre, The Merchant of Venice (Jessica), The Pirates of Penzance (Edith), Silly Cow (Peggy), The Servant of Two Masters (Smeraldina). US Regional Theatre includes: Swingtime Canteen (Topeka Abotelli), Picasso at the Lapin Agile (Suzanne/Countess), Grease (Cha-Cha). Dara has toured in the US in two separate one-woman shows with the Core Ensemble: Mona Lisa Speaks and Angel of Memory. Dara is also a voice-over artist and sings lead for an all '80s cover band, That Eighties Band. After arriving in England she performed in Twelfth Night (Maria) with the Contexture Theatre Company and You Can't Take it With You (Penny Sycamore) with Sedos, as well as a TV guest spot on 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover. Dara was trained at The University of Michigan and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance.

Kyle Titterton

is an acclaimed actor and director. He had his first lead role in Neil Rolland's directorial debut Take It Back And Start All Over (2014) which played at the East End Film Festival in London, followed by a recurring role in the cult Dundee web series: Sons Of Speilberg (2013 - 2019) in which he performed alongside Scottish luminaries such as Kate Dickie and Mark Wahlberg. He is trained in theater, film and television as well as an experienced writer and director.

Aoife Scott

is an emerging, working class actor from the North-East and a recent graduate of the National Youth Theatre, recently playing Colleen Rooney in WAGATHA in collaboration with Itch and Scratch theatre company. Aoife is a member of Theatre Peckham's Spoken Word Theatre Company post a successful fringe run of her one-woman show Strictly Come Dad'ting. She has trained with Steven Buckwald Acting Studio and The National Youth Theatre.

James Stephen Finn music, sound, lights and tech.

Tickets release on:

https://www.thecourtyard.org.uk

Phone Number: 0207 739 6868 Email: info@thecourtyard.org.uk The Courtyard Theatre, Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield Street. N1 6EU