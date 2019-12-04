Jim Carter Will Appear In Conversation With The Writer, Director And Cast Of PRIDE At Special Screening In Aid Of Kiln Theatre

As part of his sold-out season of in conversation events, Jim Carter returns to Kiln Cinema on 23 February 2020 at 4pm for a screening of the 2014 highly acclaimed film Pride followed by a Q&A with writer Stephen Beresford, director Matthew Warchus and nine members of the star-studded cast.

Joining Carter, Beresford and Warchus at this very special fundraising event in aid of Kiln Theatre are Paddy Considine, Freddie Fox, Jess Gunning, George MacKay, Bill Nighy, Andrew Scott, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Liz White.

Tickets go on sale to Kiln Card holders on 4 December at 10am; with general on-sale on 10 December at 10am.

It's the summer of 1984 Margaret Thatcher is in power and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is on strike. At the Gay Pride March in London, a group of gay and lesbian activists decides to raise money to support the families of the striking miners with surprising results.

All proceeds from the event will support Kiln Theatre's ongoing mission to make theatre for all. To read more about the impact of this support, visit KilnTheatre.com/stories.

Tickets £95 can be purchased via www.kilntheatre.com and 020 7328 1000. Corporate hospitality packages are available - email give@kilntheatre.com for more information.

Please note, Kiln Theatre cannot guarantee the appearance of any named artist.





