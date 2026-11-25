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Jenna Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell will lead an upcoming workshop of My Life Without You, a new British musical written by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, with rehearsals now underway.

Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along) will lead the workshop as Jenny, alongside two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime) as Bill. They are joined by Olivier Award winner Liza Sadovy (Cabaret, Oklahoma!), Olivier Award nominees Beverley Klein (Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables) and Rosemary Ashe (The Phantom of the Opera, The Witches of Eastwick), Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown, & Juliet), Chad Saint Louis (Something Rotten!, 50 First Dates), Nicola Sloane (Standing at the Sky's Edge, A Little Night Music) and Howard Ward (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).

Directed by Michael Longhurst (Next to Normal, Caroline, or Change, Kimberly Akimbo), My Life Without You is written by the West End writing duo behind The Great British Bake Off Musical and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾. The workshop is produced by Tim Johanson Productions, the team behind the Tony- and Grammy-nominated Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Inspired by a true story, My Life Without You follows 63-year-old Jenny, whose husband has early-onset dementia and now lives in a care home. There, she meets Bill, whose wife also resides at the home. The musical explores second chances and the possibility of falling in love while the love of your life is still here.

The creative team includes musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, musical director Katharine Woolley and casting director Anna Cooper.

About Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell has built a distinguished, multifaceted career spanning more than four decades. A Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner, he has starred on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Shuffle Along and King Hedley II. His Broadway debut in Mail earned him the Theatre World Award, and in 1998 he received the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award for Ragtime.

His recent screen work includes the Netflix biopic Shirley opposite Regina King and Hulu's Up Here. Television ranges from his breakout role in Trapper John, M.D. to The Gilded Age, Glee, The Good Fight, Billions, Mr. Robot and Madam Secretary. Film includes Tick, Tick… BOOM!, Mapplethorpe and Jumping the Broom.

Also a voice-over artist, author, arranger, conductor and record producer, he has headlined major concert halls and starred in New York City Center Encores! productions of Love Life, Do Re Mi, Kismet and Carnival. In 2016 he received the Tony Awards' Isabelle Stevenson Award for his humanitarian work.

About Jenna Russell

Theatre includes: Dolly Sinatra in Sinatra (Aldwych Theatre); Maureen in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (Chichester Festival Theatre/Theatre Royal Haymarket; Olivier Award nomination); Suzanne in Eureka Day (Nottingham Playhouse); Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! (London Palladium); Ada Harris in Flowers for Mrs Harris (Riverside Studios); Mill in Further Than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Susan in Woman in Mind (Chichester Festival Theatre); Edith Piaf in Piaf (Nottingham Playhouse); Francesca Johnson in The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory); Helen in Fun Home (Young Vic); Mephistopheles in Doctor Faustus (Duke of York's Theatre); Little Edie in Grey Gardens (Southwark Playhouse); Woman 2 in Songs for a New World (The Other Palace); Rose in Di and Viv and Rose (Vaudeville Theatre); Pennywise in Urinetown (The Other Palace/Apollo Theatre); Bart in Mr Burns (Almeida Theatre); Mary in Merrily We Roll Along (Menier Chocolate Factory/Harold Pinter Theatre; Olivier Award nomination); Enid in That Day We Sang (Manchester Opera House); Phyllis in Season's Greetings (National Theatre); The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Dot/Marie in Sunday in the Park with George (Wyndham's Theatre/Studio 54, Broadway; Olivier Award, Theatre World Award, Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations); Amy in Amy's View (Garrick Theatre); Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre; Olivier Award nomination); Cinderella in Into the Woods (Donmar Warehouse); Daisy Gamble in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (Bridewell Theatre); Natasha in The Three Sisters (Royal Court); Bertrande in Martin Guerre (Prince Edward Theatre); Lucy Lockit in The Beggar's Opera, Phoebe in As You Like It, Iras in Antony and Cleopatra, Dorcas in The Winter's Tale, Susan in Misha's Party and Rick in Wildest Dreams (RSC); Young Sally in Follies (Shaftesbury Theatre); Fantine in Les Misérables (Palace Theatre).

Television includes: Midsomer Murders (ITV); Gentleman Jack (BBC); EastEnders (BBC); The Tracey Ullman Show (BBC/HBO); Call the Midwife (BBC); Born and Bred (BBC); Holby City (BBC); Men Only (Channel 4); Minder (ITV); Peak Practice (ITV); Picking Up the Pieces (ITV); On the Up (BBC).

Film includes: The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (dir. Xavier Dolan); Mortdecai (dir. David Koepp).

About Rosemary Ashe

West End credits include: Carlotta in the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera; Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables; Cunegonde in Candide; Widow Corney in Oliver!; Hortense in The Boy Friend; Forbidden Broadway; Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick (Olivier Award nomination, Best Supporting Performance in a Musical); Miss Andrew in Mary Poppins; Lottie Grady in When We Are Married; Grandma Mole in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾.

She originated the role of Pam Lee in the world premiere of The Great British Bake Off Musical (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham) and most recently played Mrs Brill in the UK and Ireland tour of Mary Poppins.

Other theatre includes: Ethel Merman in Call Me Merman and Dora Bryan in Adorable Dora (UK tours); Betty in The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Waterloo East Theatre); Miss Bleacher in Crush (UK tour); Kate Hoey MP in Committee (Donmar Warehouse); eight roles in Tonight at 8.30 (Jermyn Street Theatre); The Old Lady in Candide (Grange Park Festival); Mrs Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol (Lyceum Theatre); Mrs Pearce in My Fair Lady (Teatro Massimo, Palermo); Sally Adams in Call Me Madam (Gatehouse); Dame Hannah in Ruddigore (Wilton's Music Hall).

Opera: English National Opera, Opera North, Scottish Opera, Sadler's Wells Opera, Opera Northern Ireland and Carl Rosa, in roles including Musetta in La Bohème, Despina in Così fan tutte, Hélène in La Belle Hélène and Frasquita in Carmen.

About Melanie La Barrie

Melanie recently played Old Deuteronomy in Drew McOnie's Cats at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, after playing the Witch in the Bridge Theatre's Into the Woods, directed by Jordan Fein. She starred opposite Susan Sarandon in Mary-Page Marlowe at the Old Vic, directed by Matthew Warchus, and originated the role of Hermes in the West End production of Hadestown, winning the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Other theatre includes: Once on This Island (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); The Book Thief (Prince of Wales Theatre); Roam (Shaftesbury Theatre); We Aren't Kids Anymore (Savoy Theatre); & Juliet (West End and Broadway); Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre); Dick Whittington (National Theatre); the Everyman Season (Everyman Playhouse, Liverpool); Matilda The Musical (RSC/Cambridge Theatre); The Lorax (Old Vic); Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre); Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre); Play Mas (Orange Tree Theatre); The Bakkhai (Almeida Theatre).

Television and film include: Sally Wainwright's Riot Women; EastEnders; Casualty; London Road.

About Beverley Klein

Beverley was nominated for the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical for her role as Yente in Fiddler on the Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, which transferred to the Barbican and embarked on a sold-out UK and Ireland tour. Before that, she played Fräulein Schneider in the award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End.

Other theatre includes: Indecent (Menier Chocolate Factory); Platonov/Ivanov, Candide, Romeo and Juliet, Honk! and Summerfolk (National Theatre); Caroline, or Change, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (TMA Award nomination) and Six Pictures of Lee Miller (Chichester Festival Theatre); Sweeney Todd (Opera North; Manchester Evening News Award nomination); Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George (Théâtre du Châtelet); A Judgement in Stone (Lyric Hammersmith); Night After Night (Royal Court); The Beggar's Opera (Bouffes du Nord); Candide (ENO, London Coliseum and Japan); Fiddler on the Roof (Crucible/Savoy Theatre; WhatsOnStage Award nomination); Into the Woods (Linbury Studio); Bernarda Alba (Union Theatre); Jerry Springer: The Opera (Edinburgh Festival); The Threepenny Opera (Donmar Warehouse); Piaf in Piaf (York Theatre Royal/Oldham Coliseum; Manchester Evening News Award for Best Actress); and the original cast of Les Misérables (RSC, Barbican/Palace Theatre).

Television includes: Endeavour; Liar; Mr Selfridge; Doctors; Call the Midwife; Ripper Street; Casualty; Gimme Gimme Gimme; Absolutely; Paris; Inspector Morse.

About Chad Saint Louis

Chad trained at the Royal Academy of Music.

Theatre includes: Something Rotten! (Manchester Opera House); 50 First Dates (ATG/The Other Palace); Mona Loser (Southwark Playhouse); After the Act (Royal Court); Cry-Baby The Musical (Arcola Theatre); Assassins and Into the Woods (Royal Academy of Music, Susie Sainsbury Theatre); Ghost the Musical (Northcott Theatre, Exeter); Spring Awakening (Kay House).

Concerts include: Aaron Tveit – Live (Royal Albert Hall); The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Prince Edward Theatre); Semi-Toned (UK and international tours/Edinburgh Fringe); Love Unplugged and Meet Me St. Louis (Phoenix Arts Club); Revelations (Theatro Technis); A Little Night Music: Cabaret After Dark (C venues).

Workshops include: Nerds; One Night Only.

About Liza Sadovy

Liza won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Cabaret and was nominated again in 2023 for Oklahoma!. She has just finished filming series three of Patience (Channel 4) and the independent feature The Ketamine Detective.

Theatre includes: Hamnet (Garrick Theatre); Aunt Eller in Oklahoma! (Wyndham's Theatre); Fräulein Schneider in Cabaret (Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre); Living Newspaper and A Separate Reality (Royal Court); Present Laughter (Old Vic); I'm Not Running, Absolute Hell, Tales from the Vienna Woods and The Heiress (National Theatre); Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre); Pygmalion (Headlong); Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre); Oliver! (Sheffield Crucible); La Bête (Comedy Theatre/Music Box Theatre, Broadway); Oklahoma!, Annie Get Your Gun, The Good Soul of Szechuan and Six Characters Looking for an Author (Young Vic); Sunday in the Park with George (Menier Chocolate Factory/Wyndham's Theatre); Mrs Klein (Royal Theatre, Northampton); The Secret Rapture (Bristol Old Vic; TMA Award for Best Supporting Actress); Richard II (Berkoff Productions); The Dresser (Duke of York's Theatre); the UK premiere of Into the Woods and Peg (Phoenix Theatre); Alice (RSC); The Slow Drag (Whitehall Theatre); two seasons with Alan Ayckbourn in Scarborough; Company (Donmar Warehouse/West End); Sugar Hill Blues (Hampstead Theatre); and the first national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Television includes: Patience; Strike: The Ink Black Heart; A Small Light; Outlander; Ridley Road; Vera; Babylon; The Honourable Woman; Emma; The Sarah Jane Adventures; Casualty; Extras; Prime Suspect 3; Tonight at 8.30; Castles; I Remember Nelson.

Film includes: A Real Pain; Kavita and Teresa; Disobedience; The Knot; Sweeney Todd; Topsy-Turvy; Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire.

About Nicola Sloane

Nicola trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Theatre includes: London Road, the 50th Anniversary Gala, Anything Goes and Love's Labour's Lost (National Theatre); Standing at the Sky's Edge (National Theatre/Sheffield Crucible); September in the Rain (Salisbury Playhouse); GH Boy (Players Theatre); Our Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); The Butterfly Lion, Flowers for Mrs Harris, Strife, Way Upstream, The Gondoliers and The Water Babies (Chichester Festival Theatre); Love in Idleness and A Little Night Music (Menier Chocolate Factory/West End); Flowers for Mrs Harris, My Fair Lady and Me and My Girl (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield); Two Cities (Salisbury Playhouse); Enter the Guardsman (Donmar Warehouse); Frankenstein and To Kill a Mockingbird (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Monsieur Popular (Ustinov Studio, Bath); A Chorus of Disapproval and The Beggar's Opera (Bristol Old Vic); Whenever (Stephen Joseph Theatre); Sweeney Todd (Theatr Clwyd); It's a Girl (Duke's Playhouse, Lancaster); The Sound of Music, Acorn Antiques, Spend Spend Spend, Martin Guerre, Les Misérables and The Woman in Black (West End).

Television includes: Strike; Capital; Say Nothing; Breeders; Silent Witness; The Long Shadow; Gentleman Jack; Documentary Now!; Maigret; Black Mirror; Home Fires; Call the Midwife; Parade's End; Dancing on the Edge; Holby City.

Film includes: Red Joan; The Danish Girl; Tale of Tales; London Road; Mr. Turner; The Theory of Everything; Les Misérables; Broken; Season of the Witch.

Radio includes: Highlights (BBC Radio 4, Woman's Hour Play of the Week).

About Howard Ward

Theatre includes: Till the Stars Come Down (Nottingham Playhouse); The Crucible (Shakespeare's Globe); The Hunt (Almeida Theatre/St Ann's Warehouse, New York); Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Sheffield Crucible/West End); Grenfell: Value Engineering (The Tabernacle); Botticelli in the Fire (Hampstead Theatre); The Winter's Tale and Eyam (Shakespeare's Globe); Oslo (National Theatre/West End); Wild Honey (Hampstead Theatre); German Skerries (Orange Tree Theatre); Pride and Prejudice (Sheffield Crucible); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre/Apollo Theatre); A Walk On Part (Soho Theatre); The Golden Dragon (Actors Touring Company); The Changeling (Young Vic); London Road (National Theatre); Wanderlust (Royal Court); Henry V and Much Ado About Nothing (RSC); War Horse (National Theatre/West End); The English Game (Headlong); A Couple of Poor, Polish-Speaking Romanians (Soho Theatre); Attempts on Her Life (Royal Court).

Television includes: Star Wars: Andor (Disney+); Call the Midwife (BBC); Trial by Jury (Channel 4); Nightsleeper (BBC); Brassic (Sky); Bodies (Netflix); Father Brown (BBC); Manhunt (ITV); Carnival Row (Amazon); Little Boy Blue (ITV); The Tunnel (Sky Atlantic); The Jury (Channel 4); Drifters (E4); Coronation Street (ITV); Downton Abbey (Carnival Films); Lady Chatterley's Lover (BBC); Midsomer Murders (ITV); Toast (Channel 4); Parade's End (BBC); Hidden (Channel 4); Ghost Squad (Channel 4); The Government Inspector (Channel 4); Blair on Trial (BBC); Heartbeat (Granada); EastEnders (BBC); Casualty (BBC); Holby City (BBC); Insiders (BBC).

Film includes: The Children Act; London Road.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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